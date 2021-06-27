Data Visualization Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Data Visualization industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Data Visualization market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Data Visualization market covered in Chapter 12:

Margasoft

Wolters Kluwer

Phocas Software

Altair

SAS Institute

Entrinsik

Slemma

Erwin

MicroStrategy

Qlik

Splunk

Cluvio

IDashboards

SAP

InsightSquared

The MathWorks

Elastic

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Data Visualization market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Executive Management

Marketing

Operations

Finance

Sales

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Data Visualization market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

BFSI

IT& Telecommunication

Retail/e-Commerce

Education

Manufacturing

Government

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Data Visualization Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Data Visualization

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Data Visualization industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Data Visualization Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Data Visualization Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Data Visualization Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Data Visualization Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Data Visualization Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Data Visualization Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Data Visualization

3.3 Data Visualization Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Data Visualization

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Data Visualization

3.4 Market Distributors of Data Visualization

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Data Visualization Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Data Visualization Market, by Type

4.1 Global Data Visualization Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Data Visualization Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Data Visualization Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Data Visualization Value and Growth Rate of Executive Management

4.3.2 Global Data Visualization Value and Growth Rate of Marketing

4.3.3 Global Data Visualization Value and Growth Rate of Operations

4.3.4 Global Data Visualization Value and Growth Rate of Finance

4.3.5 Global Data Visualization Value and Growth Rate of Sales

4.4 Global Data Visualization Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Data Visualization Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Data Visualization Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Data Visualization Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Data Visualization Consumption and Growth Rate of BFSI (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Data Visualization Consumption and Growth Rate of IT& Telecommunication (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Data Visualization Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail/e-Commerce (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Data Visualization Consumption and Growth Rate of Education (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Data Visualization Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Data Visualization Consumption and Growth Rate of Government (2015-2020)

6 Global Data Visualization Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Data Visualization Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Data Visualization Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Data Visualization Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Data Visualization Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Data Visualization Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Data Visualization Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Data Visualization Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Data Visualization Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Data Visualization Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Data Visualization Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Data Visualization Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Data Visualization Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Data Visualization Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Data Visualization Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Data Visualization Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Data Visualization Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Data Visualization Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Data Visualization Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Data Visualization Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Data Visualization Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Data Visualization Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Data Visualization Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Data Visualization Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Data Visualization Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Data Visualization Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

