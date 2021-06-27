Intelligent Threat Security Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2025

Threat intelligence is an evidence-based knowledge also known as cyber threat intelligence which includes indicators, context, actionable advice, and mechanisms about an existing danger to an asset. Threat intelligence provides refined information to the organizations and enables them taking immediate action against attacks, preventing them to cause damage to the company assets.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Intelligent Threat Security industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Intelligent Threat Security market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Intelligent Threat Security market covered in Chapter 12:

Webroot Inc.

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Inc.

Trend Micro Incorporated

Farsight Security Inc.

Splunk Inc.

LogRhythm Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

F-Secure Corporation

AlienVault Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

FireEye Inc.

Optiv Security Inc.

McAfee LLC

Symantec Corporation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Intelligent Threat Security market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Log management

Security information

Event management

Risk management

Identity

Access management

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Intelligent Threat Security market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Intelligent Threat Security Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Intelligent Threat Security

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Intelligent Threat Security industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Intelligent Threat Security Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Intelligent Threat Security Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Intelligent Threat Security Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Intelligent Threat Security Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Intelligent Threat Security Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Intelligent Threat Security Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Intelligent Threat Security

3.3 Intelligent Threat Security Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Intelligent Threat Security

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Intelligent Threat Security

3.4 Market Distributors of Intelligent Threat Security

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Intelligent Threat Security Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Intelligent Threat Security Market, by Type

4.1 Global Intelligent Threat Security Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Intelligent Threat Security Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Intelligent Threat Security Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Intelligent Threat Security Value and Growth Rate of Log management

4.3.2 Global Intelligent Threat Security Value and Growth Rate of Security information

4.3.3 Global Intelligent Threat Security Value and Growth Rate of Event management

4.3.4 Global Intelligent Threat Security Value and Growth Rate of Risk management

4.3.5 Global Intelligent Threat Security Value and Growth Rate of Identity

4.3.6 Global Intelligent Threat Security Value and Growth Rate of Access management

4.4 Global Intelligent Threat Security Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Intelligent Threat Security Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Intelligent Threat Security Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Intelligent Threat Security Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Intelligent Threat Security Consumption and Growth Rate of BFSI (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Intelligent Threat Security Consumption and Growth Rate of Government (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Intelligent Threat Security Consumption and Growth Rate of IT & Telecom (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Intelligent Threat Security Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Intelligent Threat Security Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Intelligent Threat Security Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Intelligent Threat Security Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Intelligent Threat Security Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Intelligent Threat Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Intelligent Threat Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Threat Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Threat Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Intelligent Threat Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Intelligent Threat Security Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Intelligent Threat Security Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Intelligent Threat Security Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Intelligent Threat Security Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Intelligent Threat Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Intelligent Threat Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Intelligent Threat Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

