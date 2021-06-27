Robo-advisory software Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2025

Robo-advisors or Robo-advisers are a class of financial adviser that provide financial advice or Investment management online with moderate to minimal human intervention. They provide digital financial advice based on mathematical rules or algorithms.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Robo-advisory software industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Robo-advisory software market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Robo-advisory software market covered in Chapter 12:

WiseBanyan

Wealthfront

Personal Capital

SigFig Wealth Management

Wealthsimple

Betterment

Ellevest

Schwab Intelligent Portfolios

Vanguard Personal Advisor

FutureAdvisor

SoFi Wealth

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Robo-advisory software market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Free

Charge

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Robo-advisory software market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Financial

Retail

Education

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Robo-advisory software Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Robo-advisory software

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Robo-advisory software industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Robo-advisory software Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Robo-advisory software Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Robo-advisory software Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Robo-advisory software Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Robo-advisory software Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Robo-advisory software Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Robo-advisory software

3.3 Robo-advisory software Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Robo-advisory software

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Robo-advisory software

3.4 Market Distributors of Robo-advisory software

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Robo-advisory software Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Robo-advisory software Market, by Type

4.1 Global Robo-advisory software Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Robo-advisory software Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Robo-advisory software Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Robo-advisory software Value and Growth Rate of Free

4.3.2 Global Robo-advisory software Value and Growth Rate of Charge

4.4 Global Robo-advisory software Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Robo-advisory software Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Robo-advisory software Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Robo-advisory software Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Robo-advisory software Consumption and Growth Rate of Financial (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Robo-advisory software Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Robo-advisory software Consumption and Growth Rate of Education (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Robo-advisory software Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Robo-advisory software Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Robo-advisory software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Robo-advisory software Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Robo-advisory software Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Robo-advisory software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Robo-advisory software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Robo-advisory software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Robo-advisory software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Robo-advisory software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

