High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The High-Performance Electric Motorcycle market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle market covered in Chapter 12:

SONGUO MOTORS Co. Ltd.

Evoke Electric Motorcycles

Bell Custom Cycles

Lightning Motors Corp.

Zero Motorcycles, Inc.

Energica Motor Co. Spa

Sarolea Manx Ltd.

Harley-Davidson Inc.

KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd.

TACITA Srl

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the High-Performance Electric Motorcycle market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Street

Off-road

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the High-Performance Electric Motorcycle market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Individual

Group

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT :

Table of Content

1 High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of High-Performance Electric Motorcycle

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the High-Performance Electric Motorcycle industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Analysis

3.2 Major Players of High-Performance Electric Motorcycle

3.3 High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of High-Performance Electric Motorcycle

3.3.3 Labor Cost of High-Performance Electric Motorcycle

3.4 Market Distributors of High-Performance Electric Motorcycle

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market, by Type

4.1 Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Value and Growth Rate of Street

4.3.2 Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Value and Growth Rate of Off-road

4.4 Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Consumption and Growth Rate of Individual (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Consumption and Growth Rate of Group (2015-2020)

6 Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 SONGUO MOTORS Co. Ltd.

12.1.1 SONGUO MOTORS Co. Ltd. Basic Information

12.1.2 High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Product Introduction

12.1.3 SONGUO MOTORS Co. Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Evoke Electric Motorcycles

12.2.1 Evoke Electric Motorcycles Basic Information

12.2.2 High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Product Introduction

12.2.3 Evoke Electric Motorcycles Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Bell Custom Cycles

12.3.1 Bell Custom Cycles Basic Information

12.3.2 High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Product Introduction

12.3.3 Bell Custom Cycles Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Lightning Motors Corp.

12.4.1 Lightning Motors Corp. Basic Information

12.4.2 High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Product Introduction

12.4.3 Lightning Motors Corp. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Zero Motorcycles, Inc.

12.5.1 Zero Motorcycles, Inc. Basic Information

12.5.2 High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Product Introduction

12.5.3 Zero Motorcycles, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Energica Motor Co. Spa

12.6.1 Energica Motor Co. Spa Basic Information

12.6.2 High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Product Introduction

12.6.3 Energica Motor Co. Spa Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Sarolea Manx Ltd.

12.7.1 Sarolea Manx Ltd. Basic Information

12.7.2 High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Product Introduction

12.7.3 Sarolea Manx Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Harley-Davidson Inc.

12.8.1 Harley-Davidson Inc. Basic Information

…………..Continued

