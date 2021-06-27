VFX Services Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

VFX (Visual Effects) is the process of creating or manipulating images outside the real shooting environment in film shooting.

The VFX Services market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the VFX Services industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The VFX Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global VFX Services market covered in Chapter 12:

Animal Logic

Scanline vfx

Moving Picture Company (MPC)

Weta Digital

TNG Visual Effects

Pixomondo

Cinesite

Sony Pictures Imageworks

Digital Domain

BUF

DNEG

Deluxe Entertainment

Framestore

Digital Idea

Flatworld Solutions Pvt

Tippett Studio

The Mill

Method Studios

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the VFX Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Service

Software

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the VFX Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Movies and Entertainment

Animation

Advertisement

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 VFX Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of VFX Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the VFX Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global VFX Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global VFX Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global VFX Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global VFX Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on VFX Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of VFX Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of VFX Services

3.3 VFX Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of VFX Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of VFX Services

3.4 Market Distributors of VFX Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of VFX Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global VFX Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global VFX Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global VFX Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global VFX Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global VFX Services Value and Growth Rate of Service

4.3.2 Global VFX Services Value and Growth Rate of Software

4.3.3 Global VFX Services Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global VFX Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 VFX Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global VFX Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global VFX Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global VFX Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Movies and Entertainment (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global VFX Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Animation (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global VFX Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Advertisement (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global VFX Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global VFX Services Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global VFX Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global VFX Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global VFX Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America VFX Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe VFX Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific VFX Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa VFX Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America VFX Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America VFX Services Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America VFX Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America VFX Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America VFX Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States VFX Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada VFX Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico VFX Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe VFX Services Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe VFX Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe VFX Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe VFX Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany VFX Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK VFX Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France VFX Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy VFX Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain VFX Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia VFX Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

