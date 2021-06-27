Bicycle and Components Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Bicycle and Components Industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Bicycle and Components market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Bicycle and Components market covered in Chapter 12:

Currie Technologies

Accell Group

Dorel Industries

Cycleurope

Cannondale Bicycle

Atlas Cycles

Giant Bicycles

Avon Cycles

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Bicycle and Components market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Derailleurs

Road Group Sets

Suspensions

Wheelsets

Gears

Brakes

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Bicycle and Components market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Road/Standard Bicycle

MTB/Racing Bicycle

Kids Bicycle

E-bikes

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT :

Table of Content

1 Bicycle and Components Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Bicycle and Components

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Bicycle and Components industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Bicycle and Components Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Bicycle and Components Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Bicycle and Components Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Bicycle and Components Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bicycle and Components Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Bicycle and Components Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Bicycle and Components

3.3 Bicycle and Components Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Bicycle and Components

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Bicycle and Components

3.4 Market Distributors of Bicycle and Components

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Bicycle and Components Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Bicycle and Components Market, by Type

4.1 Global Bicycle and Components Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Bicycle and Components Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Bicycle and Components Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Bicycle and Components Value and Growth Rate of Derailleurs

4.3.2 Global Bicycle and Components Value and Growth Rate of Road Group Sets

4.3.3 Global Bicycle and Components Value and Growth Rate of Suspensions

4.3.4 Global Bicycle and Components Value and Growth Rate of Wheelsets

4.3.5 Global Bicycle and Components Value and Growth Rate of Gears

4.3.6 Global Bicycle and Components Value and Growth Rate of Brakes

4.3.7 Global Bicycle and Components Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Bicycle and Components Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Bicycle and Components Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Bicycle and Components Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Bicycle and Components Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Bicycle and Components Consumption and Growth Rate of Road/Standard Bicycle (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Bicycle and Components Consumption and Growth Rate of MTB/Racing Bicycle (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Bicycle and Components Consumption and Growth Rate of Kids Bicycle (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Bicycle and Components Consumption and Growth Rate of E-bikes (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Bicycle and Components Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Bicycle and Components Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Bicycle and Components Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Bicycle and Components Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Bicycle and Components Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bicycle and Components Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bicycle and Components Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Bicycle and Components Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bicycle and Components Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bicycle and Components Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Bicycle and Components Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Bicycle and Components Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Bicycle and Components Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Currie Technologies

12.1.1 Currie Technologies Basic Information

12.1.2 Bicycle and Components Product Introduction

12.1.3 Currie Technologies Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Accell Group

12.2.1 Accell Group Basic Information

12.2.2 Bicycle and Components Product Introduction

12.2.3 Accell Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Dorel Industries

12.3.1 Dorel Industries Basic Information

12.3.2 Bicycle and Components Product Introduction

12.3.3 Dorel Industries Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Cycleurope

12.4.1 Cycleurope Basic Information

12.4.2 Bicycle and Components Product Introduction

12.4.3 Cycleurope Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Cannondale Bicycle

12.5.1 Cannondale Bicycle Basic Information

12.5.2 Bicycle and Components Product Introduction

12.5.3 Cannondale Bicycle Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

…………..Continued

