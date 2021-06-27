Third-party Logistics (3PL) Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2025

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Third-party Logistics (3PL) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Third-party Logistics (3PL) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Third-party Logistics (3PL) market covered in Chapter 12:

Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

Deutsche Post AG

Sinotrans Ltd.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Kintetsu World Express Inc.

DSV AS

DB Schenker

CEVA Logistics AG

United Parcel Service Inc.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Third-party Logistics (3PL) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Warehousing and distribution

Transportation

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Third-party Logistics (3PL) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Consumer goods

Manufacturing

Automotive

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Third-party Logistics (3PL) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Third-party Logistics (3PL)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Third-party Logistics (3PL) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Third-party Logistics (3PL) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Third-party Logistics (3PL) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Third-party Logistics (3PL)

3.3 Third-party Logistics (3PL) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Third-party Logistics (3PL)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Third-party Logistics (3PL)

3.4 Market Distributors of Third-party Logistics (3PL)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Third-party Logistics (3PL) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Value and Growth Rate of Warehousing and distribution

4.3.2 Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Value and Growth Rate of Transportation

4.3.3 Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Consumption and Growth Rate of Consumer goods (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Third-party Logistics (3PL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Third-party Logistics (3PL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Third-party Logistics (3PL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Third-party Logistics (3PL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Third-party Logistics (3PL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

