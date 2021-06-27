Native Advertising Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

Native Advertising is a type of online advertising that matches function and form of the platform on which it seems. In other words, it is a form of brand advertising which will enable marketers to better utilize digital marketing (to meet communication need) from branding to direct marketing. For instance, to promote product an article is written by an advertiser, but using the same form as an article written by the editorial staff. Native Advertising format includes images, articles, promoted videos, music, among many others. Example of the technique include twitter’s promoted tweets, search advertising and facebook’s promoted posts.

The Native Advertising market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6104172-covid-19-outbreak-global-native-advertising-industry-market

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-electromagnetic-vertical-ring-high-gradient-magnetic-separator-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-04-61753718

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Native Advertising industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Native Advertising market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Native Advertising market covered in Chapter 12:

TripleLift

OneSpot

Instinctive

Nativo

Livefyre

Sharethrough

Outbrain

IAB Playbook

AdsNative

Taboola

Polar

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Native Advertising market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

In Feed Ad Units

Search Ads

Recommendation Units

Promoted Listings

In-Ad (IAB Standard)

Custom / Can’t be Contained

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Native Advertising market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Closed Platforms

Open Platforms

Hybrid Platforms

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-contrast-media-contrast-agents-industry-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-08

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-competitive-intelligence-tools-software-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021—2026-2021-06-08

Table of Contents

1 Native Advertising Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Native Advertising

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Native Advertising industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Native Advertising Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Native Advertising Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Native Advertising Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Native Advertising Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Native Advertising Industry Development

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-wheat-seed-treatment-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-08

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Native Advertising Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Native Advertising

3.3 Native Advertising Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Native Advertising

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Native Advertising

3.4 Market Distributors of Native Advertising

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Native Advertising Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Native Advertising Market, by Type

4.1 Global Native Advertising Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Native Advertising Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Native Advertising Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Native Advertising Value and Growth Rate of In Feed Ad Units

4.3.2 Global Native Advertising Value and Growth Rate of Search Ads

4.3.3 Global Native Advertising Value and Growth Rate of Recommendation Units

4.3.4 Global Native Advertising Value and Growth Rate of Promoted Listings

4.3.5 Global Native Advertising Value and Growth Rate of In-Ad (IAB Standard)

4.3.6 Global Native Advertising Value and Growth Rate of Custom / Can’t be Contained

4.4 Global Native Advertising Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Native Advertising Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Native Advertising Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Native Advertising Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Native Advertising Consumption and Growth Rate of Closed Platforms (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Native Advertising Consumption and Growth Rate of Open Platforms (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Native Advertising Consumption and Growth Rate of Hybrid Platforms (2015-2020)

6 Global Native Advertising Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Native Advertising Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Native Advertising Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Native Advertising Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Native Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Native Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Native Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Native Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Native Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Native Advertising Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Native Advertising Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Native Advertising Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Native Advertising Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Native Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Native Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Native Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Native Advertising Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Native Advertising Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Native Advertising Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Native Advertising Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Native Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Native Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Native Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Native Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Native Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Native Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105