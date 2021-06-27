Sports Sponsorship Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

Sports Sponsorship funds for commercial services such as sports competitions, training and other related activities. Sporting organizations across the world rely on sponsors to provide funds, products, and services, which drive the profitability for all the associations involved.

The Sports Sponsorship market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Sports Sponsorship industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Sports Sponsorship market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Sports Sponsorship market covered in Chapter 12:

PepsiCo

Rolex

Nike, Inc

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Adidas

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Sports Sponsorship market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Signage

Digital Activation

Club and Venue Activation

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Sports Sponsorship market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Competition Sponsorship

Training Sponsorship

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Sports Sponsorship Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Sports Sponsorship

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Sports Sponsorship industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Sports Sponsorship Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Sports Sponsorship Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Sports Sponsorship Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Sports Sponsorship Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Sports Sponsorship Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Sports Sponsorship Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Sports Sponsorship

3.3 Sports Sponsorship Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Sports Sponsorship

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Sports Sponsorship

3.4 Market Distributors of Sports Sponsorship

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Sports Sponsorship Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Sports Sponsorship Market, by Type

4.1 Global Sports Sponsorship Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Sports Sponsorship Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Sports Sponsorship Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Sports Sponsorship Value and Growth Rate of Signage

4.3.2 Global Sports Sponsorship Value and Growth Rate of Digital Activation

4.3.3 Global Sports Sponsorship Value and Growth Rate of Club and Venue Activation

4.3.4 Global Sports Sponsorship Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Sports Sponsorship Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Sports Sponsorship Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Sports Sponsorship Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Sports Sponsorship Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Sports Sponsorship Consumption and Growth Rate of Competition Sponsorship (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Sports Sponsorship Consumption and Growth Rate of Training Sponsorship (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Sports Sponsorship Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Sports Sponsorship Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Sports Sponsorship Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Sports Sponsorship Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Sports Sponsorship Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Sports Sponsorship Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Sports Sponsorship Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Sports Sponsorship Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Sports Sponsorship Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Sports Sponsorship Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Sports Sponsorship Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Sports Sponsorship Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Sports Sponsorship Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Sports Sponsorship Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Sports Sponsorship Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Sports Sponsorship Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Sports Sponsorship Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Sports Sponsorship Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Sports Sponsorship Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Sports Sponsorship Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Sports Sponsorship Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Sports Sponsorship Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Sports Sponsorship Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Sports Sponsorship Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Sports Sponsorship Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Sports Sponsorship Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Sports Sponsorship Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

