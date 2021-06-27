Electric Two-Wheelers Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Electric Two-Wheelers Industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Electric Two-Wheelers market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Electric Two-Wheelers market covered in Chapter 12:

EZee Kinetics Technology

Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle

Electrotherm India

Avon Cycles

GOVECS

Elmoto

Sparta

Vmoto

Yamaha Motor

SYM Sanyang Industry

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle

Currie Technologies

Honda Motor

Peugeot

Royal Dutch Gazelle

Hero Electric Vehicles

Stromer

IO Scooter Elektroroller

GRACE

Terra Motors

Ampere Vehicles

E-Moto LLC

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Electric Two-Wheelers market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Electric Scooters

Electric Motorcycles

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Electric Two-Wheelers market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Private

Commercial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT :

Table of Content

1 Electric Two-Wheelers Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Electric Two-Wheelers

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Electric Two-Wheelers industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Electric Two-Wheelers Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Electric Two-Wheelers Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Electric Two-Wheelers Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Electric Two-Wheelers Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Electric Two-Wheelers Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Electric Two-Wheelers Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Electric Two-Wheelers

3.3 Electric Two-Wheelers Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Electric Two-Wheelers

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Electric Two-Wheelers

3.4 Market Distributors of Electric Two-Wheelers

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Electric Two-Wheelers Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Electric Two-Wheelers Market, by Type

4.1 Global Electric Two-Wheelers Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Electric Two-Wheelers Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Electric Two-Wheelers Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Electric Two-Wheelers Value and Growth Rate of Electric Scooters

4.3.2 Global Electric Two-Wheelers Value and Growth Rate of Electric Motorcycles

4.3.3 Global Electric Two-Wheelers Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Electric Two-Wheelers Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Electric Two-Wheelers Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Electric Two-Wheelers Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Electric Two-Wheelers Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Electric Two-Wheelers Consumption and Growth Rate of Private (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Electric Two-Wheelers Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

6 Global Electric Two-Wheelers Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Electric Two-Wheelers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Electric Two-Wheelers Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Electric Two-Wheelers Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Electric Two-Wheelers Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Electric Two-Wheelers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Electric Two-Wheelers Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Electric Two-Wheelers Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Electric Two-Wheelers Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Electric Two-Wheelers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Electric Two-Wheelers Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Electric Two-Wheelers Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Electric Two-Wheelers Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Electric Two-Wheelers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electric Two-Wheelers Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electric Two-Wheelers Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Electric Two-Wheelers Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Two-Wheelers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Two-Wheelers Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Two-Wheelers Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Electric Two-Wheelers Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Electric Two-Wheelers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Electric Two-Wheelers Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Electric Two-Wheelers Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Electric Two-Wheelers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 EZee Kinetics Technology

12.1.1 EZee Kinetics Technology Basic Information

12.1.2 Electric Two-Wheelers Product Introduction

12.1.3 EZee Kinetics Technology Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle

12.2.1 Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Basic Information

12.2.2 Electric Two-Wheelers Product Introduction

12.2.3 Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Electrotherm India

12.3.1 Electrotherm India Basic Information

12.3.2 Electric Two-Wheelers Product Introduction

12.3.3 Electrotherm India Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Avon Cycles

12.4.1 Avon Cycles Basic Information

12.4.2 Electric Two-Wheelers Product Introduction

12.4.3 Avon Cycles Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 GOVECS

12.5.1 GOVECS Basic Information

12.5.2 Electric Two-Wheelers Product Introduction

12.5.3 GOVECS Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Elmoto

12.6.1 Elmoto Basic Information

12.6.2 Electric Two-Wheelers Product Introduction

12.6.3 Elmoto Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Sparta

12.7.1 Sparta Basic Information

12.7.2 Electric Two-Wheelers Product Introduction

12.7.3 Sparta Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

…………..Continued

