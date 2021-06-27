Chatbot Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2025

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Chatbot industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Chatbot market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Chatbot market covered in Chapter 12:
24/7 Customer Inc
Google, Inc
Babylon Health
ToyTalk
eGain
Microsoft Corporation
Nuance Communications
Pandorabots
Codebaby
Inbenta Technologies
MoneyBrain
Anboto
Slack Technologies
ReplyYes
Kore.ai
IBM Watson
Passagge AI
LivePerson
Artificial Solutions
Hubrum Technologies
Baidu
Creative Virtual
WeChat
Apple
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Chatbot market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Standalone
Web-based
Messenger-based/Third Party
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Chatbot market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Retail
BFSI
Travel and Hospitality
Government
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Chatbot Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Chatbot
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Chatbot industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Chatbot Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Chatbot Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Chatbot Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Chatbot Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Chatbot Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Chatbot Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Chatbot
3.3 Chatbot Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Chatbot
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Chatbot
3.4 Market Distributors of Chatbot
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Chatbot Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Chatbot Market, by Type
4.1 Global Chatbot Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Chatbot Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Chatbot Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Chatbot Value and Growth Rate of Standalone
4.3.2 Global Chatbot Value and Growth Rate of Web-based
4.3.3 Global Chatbot Value and Growth Rate of Messenger-based/Third Party
4.4 Global Chatbot Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Chatbot Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Chatbot Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Chatbot Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Chatbot Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Chatbot Consumption and Growth Rate of BFSI (2015-2020)
5.3.3 Global Chatbot Consumption and Growth Rate of Travel and Hospitality (2015-2020)
5.3.4 Global Chatbot Consumption and Growth Rate of Government (2015-2020)
5.3.5 Global Chatbot Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)
6 Global Chatbot Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Chatbot Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Chatbot Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Chatbot Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Chatbot Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Chatbot Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific Chatbot Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa Chatbot Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America Chatbot Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
…continued
