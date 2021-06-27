Secure Email Gateway Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2025

A secure email gateway provides a powerful technical framework to protect against email-borne threats. It’s actually a firewall for your email and scans for any malicious content in outbound and inbound emails. Most security gateways offer at least four security features: virus and malware blocking, spam filtering, content filtering, and email archiving.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Secure Email Gateway industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Secure Email Gateway market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Secure Email Gateway market covered in Chapter 12:

Trend Micro

Kaspersky LAB

Sonicwall

Fortinet

Symantec

Proofpoint

Microsoft

Mimecast

Cisco

Clearswift

Sophos

Retarus

Barracuda Networks

Vade Secure

Forcepoint

Bae Systems

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Secure Email Gateway market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Hybrid

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Secure Email Gateway market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Government Sector

Media and Entertainment

Banking and Insurance

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Secure Email Gateway Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Secure Email Gateway

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Secure Email Gateway industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Secure Email Gateway Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Secure Email Gateway Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Secure Email Gateway Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Secure Email Gateway Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Secure Email Gateway Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Secure Email Gateway Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Secure Email Gateway

3.3 Secure Email Gateway Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Secure Email Gateway

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Secure Email Gateway

3.4 Market Distributors of Secure Email Gateway

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Secure Email Gateway Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Secure Email Gateway Market, by Type

4.1 Global Secure Email Gateway Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Secure Email Gateway Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Secure Email Gateway Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Secure Email Gateway Value and Growth Rate of Cloud-based

4.3.2 Global Secure Email Gateway Value and Growth Rate of On-premises

4.3.3 Global Secure Email Gateway Value and Growth Rate of Hybrid

4.4 Global Secure Email Gateway Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Secure Email Gateway Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Secure Email Gateway Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Secure Email Gateway Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Secure Email Gateway Consumption and Growth Rate of Telecom and IT (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Secure Email Gateway Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Secure Email Gateway Consumption and Growth Rate of Government Sector (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Secure Email Gateway Consumption and Growth Rate of Media and Entertainment (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Secure Email Gateway Consumption and Growth Rate of Banking and Insurance (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Secure Email Gateway Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Secure Email Gateway Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Secure Email Gateway Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Secure Email Gateway Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Secure Email Gateway Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Secure Email Gateway Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Secure Email Gateway Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Secure Email Gateway Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Secure Email Gateway Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Secure Email Gateway Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

