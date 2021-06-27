Waste Heat Recovery System Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Waste Heat Recovery System industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Waste Heat Recovery System market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Waste Heat Recovery System market covered in Chapter 12:

Thermax

GE

MHI

Foster Wheeler

Kawasaki

EST

Echogen Power Systems

Ormat

ABB

Bosch

Siemens

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Waste Heat Recovery System market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Steam System

Organic Rankine Cycle Systems

Kalina Cycle Systems

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Waste Heat Recovery System market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Heavy Metal Production

Cement

Chemical

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Table of Content

1 Waste Heat Recovery System Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Waste Heat Recovery System

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Waste Heat Recovery System industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Waste Heat Recovery System Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Waste Heat Recovery System Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Waste Heat Recovery System

3.3 Waste Heat Recovery System Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Waste Heat Recovery System

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Waste Heat Recovery System

3.4 Market Distributors of Waste Heat Recovery System

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Waste Heat Recovery System Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market, by Type

4.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Value and Growth Rate of Steam System

4.3.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Value and Growth Rate of Organic Rankine Cycle Systems

4.3.3 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Value and Growth Rate of Kalina Cycle Systems

4.3.4 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Waste Heat Recovery System Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Consumption and Growth Rate of Heavy Metal Production (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Consumption and Growth Rate of Cement (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Consumption and Growth Rate of Chemical (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)

6 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market Analysis by Regions

….. continued

