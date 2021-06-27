Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2025

Natural language processing (NLP) technologies allows humans to interact with computers through conventional languages such as English and German instead of artificial languages such as Java and C++. These technologies use a computer to process, analyze, and generate computational linguistics on the basis of human languages. Currently, NLP technology is being extensively used in the healthcare industry as several public and private health organizations are using it for clinical applications.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) market covered in Chapter 12:

Oracle Corporation

Apple Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Netbase Solutions Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Co.

3M

Dolbey Systems Inc.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Machine Translation

Information Extraction

Automatic Summarization

Text and Voice Processing

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP)

3.3 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP)

3.4 Market Distributors of Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Value and Growth Rate of Machine Translation

4.3.2 Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Value and Growth Rate of Information Extraction

4.3.3 Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Value and Growth Rate of Automatic Summarization

4.3.4 Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Value and Growth Rate of Text and Voice Processing

4.4 Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

…continued

