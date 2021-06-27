Soft Skills Management Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Soft Skills Management industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Soft Skills Management market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Soft Skills Management market covered in Chapter 12:

Creative Word

Target Training GmbH

The Insights Group Ltd.

ELCT, Ltd.

QA Ltd.

Activia

Happy

Pearson PLC

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Soft Skills Management market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Management & Leadership

Administration & Secretarial

Communication & Productivity

Personal Development

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Soft Skills Management market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Hospitality

IT & Telecom

Education

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Soft Skills Management Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Soft Skills Management

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Soft Skills Management industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Soft Skills Management Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Soft Skills Management Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Soft Skills Management Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Soft Skills Management Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Soft Skills Management Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Soft Skills Management Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Soft Skills Management

3.3 Soft Skills Management Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Soft Skills Management

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Soft Skills Management

3.4 Market Distributors of Soft Skills Management

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Soft Skills Management Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Soft Skills Management Market, by Type

4.1 Global Soft Skills Management Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Soft Skills Management Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Soft Skills Management Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Soft Skills Management Value and Growth Rate of Management & Leadership

4.3.2 Global Soft Skills Management Value and Growth Rate of Administration & Secretarial

4.3.3 Global Soft Skills Management Value and Growth Rate of Communication & Productivity

4.3.4 Global Soft Skills Management Value and Growth Rate of Personal Development

4.3.5 Global Soft Skills Management Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Soft Skills Management Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Soft Skills Management Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Soft Skills Management Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Soft Skills Management Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Soft Skills Management Consumption and Growth Rate of BFSI (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Soft Skills Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Soft Skills Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Hospitality (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Soft Skills Management Consumption and Growth Rate of IT & Telecom (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Soft Skills Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Education (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Soft Skills Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Soft Skills Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Media & Entertainment (2015-2020)

5.3.8 Global Soft Skills Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Soft Skills Management Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Soft Skills Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Soft Skills Management Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Soft Skills Management Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Soft Skills Management Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Soft Skills Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Soft Skills Management Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Soft Skills Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Soft Skills Management Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Soft Skills Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Soft Skills Management Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Soft Skills Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Soft Skills Management Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Soft Skills Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Soft Skills Management Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Soft Skills Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Soft Skills Management Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Soft Skills Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Soft Skills Management Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Soft Skills Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Soft Skills Management Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Soft Skills Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Soft Skills Management Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Soft Skills Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Soft Skills Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Creative Word

12.1.1 Creative Word Basic Information

12.1.2 Soft Skills Management Product Introduction

12.1.3 Creative Word Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Target Training GmbH

12.2.1 Target Training GmbH Basic Information

12.2.2 Soft Skills Management Product Introduction

12.2.3 Target Training GmbH Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 The Insights Group Ltd.

12.3.1 The Insights Group Ltd. Basic Information

12.3.2 Soft Skills Management Product Introduction

12.3.3 The Insights Group Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 ELCT, Ltd.

12.4.1 ELCT, Ltd. Basic Information

12.4.2 Soft Skills Management Product Introduction

12.4.3 ELCT, Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 QA Ltd.

12.5.1 QA Ltd. Basic Information

12.5.2 Soft Skills Management Product Introduction

12.5.3 QA Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Activia

…continued

