Digital Asset Management Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Digital Asset Management industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Digital Asset Management market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Digital Asset Management market covered in Chapter 12:

Picturepark

Widen

Extensis

Wedia

Aprimo

MediaValet

Canto

OpenText

CELUM

QBank

Northplains

Nuxeo

Cloudinary

Adobe Systems Inc.

Image Relay

Digizuite

Stylelabs

Bynder

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Digital Asset Management market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Solution

Service

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Digital Asset Management market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Digital Asset Management Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Digital Asset Management

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Digital Asset Management industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Digital Asset Management Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Digital Asset Management Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Digital Asset Management Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Digital Asset Management Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Digital Asset Management Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Digital Asset Management Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Digital Asset Management

3.3 Digital Asset Management Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Digital Asset Management

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Digital Asset Management

3.4 Market Distributors of Digital Asset Management

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Digital Asset Management Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Digital Asset Management Market, by Type

4.1 Global Digital Asset Management Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Digital Asset Management Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Digital Asset Management Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Digital Asset Management Value and Growth Rate of Solution

4.3.2 Global Digital Asset Management Value and Growth Rate of Service

4.4 Global Digital Asset Management Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Digital Asset Management Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Digital Asset Management Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Digital Asset Management Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Digital Asset Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Digital Asset Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Digital Asset Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Digital Asset Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Digital Asset Management Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Digital Asset Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Digital Asset Management Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Digital Asset Management Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Digital Asset Management Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Digital Asset Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Digital Asset Management Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Digital Asset Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Digital Asset Management Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Digital Asset Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Digital Asset Management Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Digital Asset Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Digital Asset Management Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Digital Asset Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Digital Asset Management Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Digital Asset Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Digital Asset Management Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Asset Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Asset Management Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Asset Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Digital Asset Management Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Digital Asset Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Digital Asset Management Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Digital Asset Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Digital Asset Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Picturepark

12.1.1 Picturepark Basic Information

12.1.2 Digital Asset Management Product Introduction

12.1.3 Picturepark Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Widen

12.2.1 Widen Basic Information

12.2.2 Digital Asset Management Product Introduction

12.2.3 Widen Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Extensis

12.3.1 Extensis Basic Information

12.3.2 Digital Asset Management Product Introduction

12.3.3 Extensis Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Wedia

12.4.1 Wedia Basic Information

12.4.2 Digital Asset Management Product Introduction

12.4.3 Wedia Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Aprimo

12.5.1 Aprimo Basic Information

12.5.2 Digital Asset Management Product Introduction

12.5.3 Aprimo Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 MediaValet

12.6.1 MediaValet Basic Information

12.6.2 Digital Asset Management Product Introduction

12.6.3 MediaValet Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Canto

12.7.1 Canto Basic Information

12.7.2 Digital Asset Management Product Introduction

12.7.3 Canto Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 OpenText

12.8.1 OpenText Basic Information

12.8.2 Digital Asset Management Product Introduction

12.8.3 OpenText Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 CELUM

12.9.1 CELUM Basic Information

12.9.2 Digital Asset Management Product Introduction

12.9.3 CELUM Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 QBank

12.10.1 QBank Basic Information

12.10.2 Digital Asset Management Product Introduction

12.10.3 QBank Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Northplains

12.11.1 Northplains Basic Information

12.11.2 Digital Asset Management Product Introduction

12.11.3 Northplains Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Nuxeo

12.12.1 Nuxeo Basic Information

12.12.2 Digital Asset Management Product Introduction

12.12.3 Nuxeo Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Cloudinary

12.13.1 Cloudinary Basic Information

12.13.2 Digital Asset Management Product Introduction

12.13.3 Cloudinary Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 Adobe Systems Inc.

12.14.1 Adobe Systems Inc. Basic Information

12.14.2 Digital Asset Management Product Introduction

12.14.3 Adobe Systems Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 Image Relay

12.15.1 Image Relay Basic Information

12.15.2 Digital Asset Management Product Introduction

12.15.3 Image Relay Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.16 Digizuite

12.16.1 Digizuite Basic Information

12.16.2 Digital Asset Management Product Introduction

12.16.3 Digizuite Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.17 Stylelabs

12.17.1 Stylelabs Basic Information

12.17.2 Digital Asset Management Product Introduction

12.17.3 Stylelabs Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.18 Bynder

12.18.1 Bynder Basic Information

12.18.2 Digital Asset Management Product Introduction

12.18.3 Bynder Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Digital Asset Management Market Forecast

14.1 Global Digital Asset Management Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Solution Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Service Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Digital Asset Management Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Healthcare Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Retail Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Automotive Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.4 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Digital Asset Management Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Product Picture of Digital Asset Management

Table Product Specification of Digital Asset Management

Table Digital Asset Management Key Market Segments

Table Key Players Digital Asset Management Covered

Figure Global Digital Asset Management Market Size, 2015 – 2025

Table Different Types of Digital Asset Management

Figure Global Digital Asset Management Value ($) Segment by Type from 2015-2020

Figure Global Digital Asset Management Market Share by Types in 2019

Table Different Applications of Digital Asset Management

Figure Global Digital Asset Management Value ($) Segment by Applications from 2015-2020

Figure Global Digital Asset Management Market Share by Applications in 2019

Figure Global Digital Asset Management Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Digital Asset Management Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Digital Asset Management Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia Pacific Digital Asset Management Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Digital Asset Management Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Digital Asset Management Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

