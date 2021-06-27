Building Information Modelling (BIM) Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Building Information Modelling (BIM) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Building Information Modelling (BIM) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Building Information Modelling (BIM) market covered in Chapter 12:

Nemetschek AG

Dassault Systemes S.A.

Beijing Explorer Software

Aconex

Inovaya

Cadsoft Corporation

Synchro

Siemens

IES

AVEVA

Autodesk

Beck Technology

Lubansoft

Bentley Systems

Hongye Technology

Trimble Navigation

RIB Software AG

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Building Information Modelling (BIM) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Software

Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Building Information Modelling (BIM) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Buildings

Civil Infrastructure

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Building Information Modelling (BIM) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Building Information Modelling (BIM) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Building Information Modelling (BIM)

3.3 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Building Information Modelling (BIM)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Building Information Modelling (BIM)

3.4 Market Distributors of Building Information Modelling (BIM)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Building Information Modelling (BIM) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Value and Growth Rate of Software

4.3.2 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Value and Growth Rate of Services

4.4 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Buildings (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Civil Infrastructure (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Oil & Gas (2015-2020)

6 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Building Information Modelling (BIM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Nemetschek AG

12.1.1 Nemetschek AG Basic Information

12.1.2 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Product Introduction

12.1.3 Nemetschek AG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Dassault Systemes S.A.

12.2.1 Dassault Systemes S.A. Basic Information

12.2.2 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Product Introduction

12.2.3 Dassault Systemes S.A. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Beijing Explorer Software

12.3.1 Beijing Explorer Software Basic Information

12.3.2 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Product Introduction

12.3.3 Beijing Explorer Software Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Aconex

12.4.1 Aconex Basic Information

12.4.2 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Product Introduction

12.4.3 Aconex Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Inovaya

12.5.1 Inovaya Basic Information

12.5.2 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Product Introduction

12.5.3 Inovaya Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Cadsoft Corporation

12.6.1 Cadsoft Corporation Basic Information

12.6.2 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Product Introduction

12.6.3 Cadsoft Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Synchro

12.7.1 Synchro Basic Information

12.7.2 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Product Introduction

12.7.3 Synchro Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Siemens

12.8.1 Siemens Basic Information

12.8.2 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Product Introduction

12.8.3 Siemens Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 IES

12.9.1 IES Basic Information

12.9.2 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Product Introduction

12.9.3 IES Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 AVEVA

12.10.1 AVEVA Basic Information

12.10.2 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Product Introduction

12.10.3 AVEVA Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Autodesk

12.11.1 Autodesk Basic Information

12.11.2 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Product Introduction

12.11.3 Autodesk Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Beck Technology

12.12.1 Beck Technology Basic Information

12.12.2 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Product Introduction

12.12.3 Beck Technology Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Lubansoft

12.13.1 Lubansoft Basic Information

12.13.2 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Product Introduction

…continued

