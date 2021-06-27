Trowel Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Trowel industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Trowel market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Trowel market covered in Chapter 12:

Pavan

Curry Tool Company

Multiquip Inc..

OX UK

Shanghai Dragon Construction Equipment Co., Ltd

Saint-Gobain Weber

Bon Tool Co.

Atlas Copco

Wacker Neuson

Polished Concrete Solutions

Kraft Tool Co.

BOMAG GmbH

MBW Inc.

Allen Engineering

Bartell

Shandong Shenhua Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Marshalltown Company

BetonTrowel

Masterpac

Ragni

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Trowel market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

V-Notch Trowels

U-Notch Trowels

Square Notch Trowels

Margin Trowels

Flat Trowels

Bucket Trowels

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Trowel market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Floor

Wall

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Trowel Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Trowel

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Trowel industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Trowel Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Trowel Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Trowel Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Trowel Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Trowel Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Trowel Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Trowel

3.3 Trowel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Trowel

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Trowel

3.4 Market Distributors of Trowel

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Trowel Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Trowel Market, by Type

4.1 Global Trowel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Trowel Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Trowel Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Trowel Value and Growth Rate of V-Notch Trowels

4.3.2 Global Trowel Value and Growth Rate of U-Notch Trowels

4.3.3 Global Trowel Value and Growth Rate of Square Notch Trowels

4.3.4 Global Trowel Value and Growth Rate of Margin Trowels

4.3.5 Global Trowel Value and Growth Rate of Flat Trowels

4.3.6 Global Trowel Value and Growth Rate of Bucket Trowels

4.4 Global Trowel Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Trowel Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Trowel Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Trowel Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Trowel Consumption and Growth Rate of Floor (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Trowel Consumption and Growth Rate of Wall (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Trowel Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Trowel Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Trowel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Trowel Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Trowel Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Trowel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Trowel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Trowel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Trowel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Trowel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Trowel Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Trowel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Trowel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Trowel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Trowel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Trowel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Trowel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Trowel Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Trowel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Trowel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Trowel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Trowel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Trowel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Trowel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Trowel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Trowel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Trowel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Trowel Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Trowel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Trowel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Trowel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Trowel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Trowel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Trowel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Trowel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Trowel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Trowel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Trowel Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Trowel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Trowel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Trowel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Trowel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Trowel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Trowel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Trowel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Trowel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

