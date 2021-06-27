Air Transport MRO Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Air Transport MRO industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Air Transport MRO market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Air Transport MRO market covered in Chapter 12:

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft

MTU Aero Engines AG

Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana S.A.

Delta Air Lines, Inc

AAR Corporation, British Airways PLC

Air France-KLM SA

General Electric Company

John Swire & Sons HK Ltd

China National Aviation Holding Company

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Air Transport MRO market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Engine

Components

Line Maintenance

Airframe

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Air Transport MRO market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Narrowbody Jet

Widebody Jet

Turboprop

Regional Jet

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Air Transport MRO Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Air Transport MRO

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Air Transport MRO industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Air Transport MRO Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Air Transport MRO Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Air Transport MRO Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Air Transport MRO Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Air Transport MRO Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Air Transport MRO Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Air Transport MRO

3.3 Air Transport MRO Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Air Transport MRO

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Air Transport MRO

3.4 Market Distributors of Air Transport MRO

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Air Transport MRO Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Air Transport MRO Market, by Type

4.1 Global Air Transport MRO Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Air Transport MRO Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Air Transport MRO Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Air Transport MRO Value and Growth Rate of Engine

4.3.2 Global Air Transport MRO Value and Growth Rate of Components

4.3.3 Global Air Transport MRO Value and Growth Rate of Line Maintenance

4.3.4 Global Air Transport MRO Value and Growth Rate of Airframe

4.4 Global Air Transport MRO Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Air Transport MRO Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Air Transport MRO Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Air Transport MRO Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Air Transport MRO Consumption and Growth Rate of Narrowbody Jet (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Air Transport MRO Consumption and Growth Rate of Widebody Jet (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Air Transport MRO Consumption and Growth Rate of Turboprop (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Air Transport MRO Consumption and Growth Rate of Regional Jet (2015-2020)

6 Global Air Transport MRO Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Air Transport MRO Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Air Transport MRO Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Air Transport MRO Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Air Transport MRO Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Air Transport MRO Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Air Transport MRO Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Air Transport MRO Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Air Transport MRO Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Air Transport MRO Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Air Transport MRO Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Air Transport MRO Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Air Transport MRO Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Air Transport MRO Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Air Transport MRO Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Air Transport MRO Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

