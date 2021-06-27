Pest Control Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Pest Control industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Pest Control market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Pest Control market covered in Chapter 12:

Terminix

Kill germs

Bayer Advanced

Rollins

Anticimex

Harris

Massey Services

MGK

Garden Tech

SC Johnson

Syngenta

Willert Home Products

Bonide Products

Ecolab

Ortho

Rentokil Initial

Spectrum Brands

BASF

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Pest Control market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Bed Bug Extermination

Fly Control

Fruit Fly Control

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Pest Control market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Residential

Commercial

Agricultural

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Pest Control Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Pest Control

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Pest Control industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Pest Control Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Pest Control Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Pest Control Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Pest Control Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Pest Control Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Pest Control Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Pest Control

3.3 Pest Control Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Pest Control

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Pest Control

3.4 Market Distributors of Pest Control

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Pest Control Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Pest Control Market, by Type

4.1 Global Pest Control Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Pest Control Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Pest Control Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Pest Control Value and Growth Rate of Bed Bug Extermination

4.3.2 Global Pest Control Value and Growth Rate of Fly Control

4.3.3 Global Pest Control Value and Growth Rate of Fruit Fly Control

4.4 Global Pest Control Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Pest Control Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Pest Control Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Pest Control Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Pest Control Consumption and Growth Rate of Residential (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Pest Control Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Pest Control Consumption and Growth Rate of Agricultural (2015-2020)

6 Global Pest Control Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Pest Control Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Pest Control Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Pest Control Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Pest Control Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Pest Control Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Pest Control Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Pest Control Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Pest Control Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Pest Control Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Pest Control Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Pest Control Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Pest Control Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Pest Control Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Pest Control Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Pest Control Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

