B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the B2C Live Streaming Video Platform industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The B2C Live Streaming Video Platform market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform market covered in Chapter 12:

YouNow

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Mixer

Twitch

Huya

Vimeo (Livestream)

Douyu

Instagram

Uplive

Snapchat

Bigo (YY)

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the B2C Live Streaming Video Platform market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Mobile

PC

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the B2C Live Streaming Video Platform market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Network Education

Shopping or Marketing

Entertainment

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of B2C Live Streaming Video Platform

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the B2C Live Streaming Video Platform industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Analysis

3.2 Major Players of B2C Live Streaming Video Platform

3.3 B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of B2C Live Streaming Video Platform

3.3.3 Labor Cost of B2C Live Streaming Video Platform

3.4 Market Distributors of B2C Live Streaming Video Platform

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market, by Type

4.1 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Value and Growth Rate of Mobile

4.3.2 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Value and Growth Rate of PC

4.4 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Consumption and Growth Rate of Network Education (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Consumption and Growth Rate of Shopping or Marketing (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Consumption and Growth Rate of Entertainment (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

