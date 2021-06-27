Freight Forwarding Services Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Freight Forwarding Services industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Freight Forwarding Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Freight Forwarding Services market covered in Chapter 12:

Hitachi Transport

DB Schenker Logistics

Sankyu

Nippon Express

Bolloré Logistics

Damco

C.H.Robinson

CEVA Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Panalpina

Hellmann

Logwin

DSV

Agility Logistics

Kerry Logistics

Expeditors

Pantos Logistics

KWE

GEODIS

DHL Group

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Freight Forwarding Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Full Container Load (FCL)

Less-than container load (LCL)

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Freight Forwarding Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Agricultural

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Freight Forwarding Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Freight Forwarding Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Freight Forwarding Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Freight Forwarding Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Freight Forwarding Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Freight Forwarding Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Freight Forwarding Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Freight Forwarding Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Freight Forwarding Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Freight Forwarding Services

3.3 Freight Forwarding Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Freight Forwarding Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Freight Forwarding Services

3.4 Market Distributors of Freight Forwarding Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Freight Forwarding Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Freight Forwarding Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global Freight Forwarding Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Freight Forwarding Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Freight Forwarding Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Freight Forwarding Services Value and Growth Rate of Full Container Load (FCL)

4.3.2 Global Freight Forwarding Services Value and Growth Rate of Less-than container load (LCL)

4.4 Global Freight Forwarding Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Freight Forwarding Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Freight Forwarding Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Freight Forwarding Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Freight Forwarding Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Agricultural (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Freight Forwarding Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Freight Forwarding Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Beverage (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Freight Forwarding Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Electronic (2015-2020)

6 Global Freight Forwarding Services Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Freight Forwarding Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Freight Forwarding Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Freight Forwarding Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Freight Forwarding Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Freight Forwarding Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Freight Forwarding Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Freight Forwarding Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Freight Forwarding Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Freight Forwarding Services Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Freight Forwarding Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Freight Forwarding Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Freight Forwarding Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Freight Forwarding Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Freight Forwarding Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Freight Forwarding Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Freight Forwarding Services Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Freight Forwarding Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Freight Forwarding Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Freight Forwarding Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Freight Forwarding Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Freight Forwarding Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Freight Forwarding Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Freight Forwarding Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Freight Forwarding Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Freight Forwarding Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

