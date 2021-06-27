Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Architecture, Engineering Consultants And Other Related Services comprise activities that provide support to planning and designing of construction related businesses of all sizes across all sectors. Business entities that are engaged in providing architectural, engineering and related services are generally referred as architectural firms or engineering consultancy firms.

The Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services market covered in Chapter 12:

HKS Inc

Perkins+Will

AECOM

Bechtel

Callison

Skidmore Owings & Merrill LLP

HDR

Jacobs

CH2M Hill

Gensler

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Process Management

Idea Organization

Product Design

Fabrication

Branding & Marketing

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Road

Rail

Port

Airport

Pipeline

Power

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services

3.3 Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services

3.4 Market Distributors of Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Value and Growth Rate of Process Management

4.3.2 Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Value and Growth Rate of Idea Organization

4.3.3 Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Value and Growth Rate of Product Design

4.3.4 Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Value and Growth Rate of Fabrication

4.3.5 Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Value and Growth Rate of Branding & Marketing

4.3.6 Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Road (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Rail (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Port (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Airport (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Pipeline (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Power (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Architecture, Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

