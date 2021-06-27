Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material market covered in Chapter 12:

Guangzhou Chemical Reagent Factory (GCRF)

Honeywell International Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

CM Fine Chemicals

Lonza

Thermo Fisher Scientific

GHTECH

Avantor, Inc.

SGS Group

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Molecular Biology

Cytokine & Chemokine Testing

Carbohydrate Analysis

Immunochemistry

Cell/Tissue Culture

Environmental Testing

Biochemistry

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Academic

Environmental

Healthcare

Research & Development of Life Sciences

Quality Control

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material

3.3 Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material

3.4 Market Distributors of Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Market, by Type

4.1 Global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Value and Growth Rate of Molecular Biology

4.3.2 Global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Value and Growth Rate of Cytokine & Chemokine Testing

4.3.3 Global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Value and Growth Rate of Carbohydrate Analysis

4.3.4 Global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Value and Growth Rate of Immunochemistry

4.3.5 Global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Value and Growth Rate of Cell/Tissue Culture

4.3.6 Global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Value and Growth Rate of Environmental Testing

4.3.7 Global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Value and Growth Rate of Biochemistry

4.4 Global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Consumption and Growth Rate of Academic (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Consumption and Growth Rate of Environmental (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Consumption and Growth Rate of Research & Development of Life Sciences (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Consumption and Growth Rate of Quality Control (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Lab Chemicals or Pharmaceutical Raw Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

