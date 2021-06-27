Academic E-Learning Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Academic E-Learning industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Academic E-Learning market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Academic E-Learning market covered in Chapter 12:

EF Education First

Vipkid

Berlitz

Instructure

MPS Limited

Desire2Learn

Blackboard

Pearson

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Academic E-Learning market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Online

Blended

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Academic E-Learning market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

K-12

Higher Education

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Academic E-Learning Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Academic E-Learning

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Academic E-Learning industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Academic E-Learning Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Academic E-Learning Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Academic E-Learning Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Academic E-Learning Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Academic E-Learning Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Academic E-Learning Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Academic E-Learning

3.3 Academic E-Learning Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Academic E-Learning

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Academic E-Learning

3.4 Market Distributors of Academic E-Learning

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Academic E-Learning Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Academic E-Learning Market, by Type

4.1 Global Academic E-Learning Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Academic E-Learning Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Academic E-Learning Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Academic E-Learning Value and Growth Rate of Online

4.3.2 Global Academic E-Learning Value and Growth Rate of Blended

4.4 Global Academic E-Learning Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Academic E-Learning Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Academic E-Learning Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Academic E-Learning Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Academic E-Learning Consumption and Growth Rate of K-12 (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Academic E-Learning Consumption and Growth Rate of Higher Education (2015-2020)

6 Global Academic E-Learning Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Academic E-Learning Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Academic E-Learning Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Academic E-Learning Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Academic E-Learning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Academic E-Learning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Academic E-Learning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Academic E-Learning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Academic E-Learning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Academic E-Learning Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Academic E-Learning Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Academic E-Learning Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Academic E-Learning Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Academic E-Learning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Academic E-Learning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Academic E-Learning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Academic E-Learning Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Academic E-Learning Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Academic E-Learning Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Academic E-Learning Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Academic E-Learning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Academic E-Learning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Academic E-Learning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Academic E-Learning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Academic E-Learning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Academic E-Learning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

