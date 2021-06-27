Drone Services Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Drone Services industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Drone Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Drone Services market covered in Chapter 12:

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

Unmanned Experts Inc.

Phoenix Drone Services LLC

Prioria Robotics Holdings Inc.

Sensefly Ltd.

Sky-Futures Ltd.

Sharper Shape Inc.

Aerobo

Airware, Inc.

Dronedeploy Inc.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Drone Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing

Data Acquisition & Analytics

Mapping & Surveying

3D Modeling

Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation

Inspection & Environmental Monitoring

Product Delivery

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Drone Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Infrastructure

Agriculture

Logistics

Media & Entertainment

Oil & Gas

Utility and Power

Security

Search & Rescue

Mining

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Drone Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Drone Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Drone Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Drone Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Drone Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Drone Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Drone Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Drone Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Drone Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Drone Services

3.3 Drone Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Drone Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Drone Services

3.4 Market Distributors of Drone Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Drone Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Drone Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global Drone Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Drone Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Drone Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Drone Services Value and Growth Rate of Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing

4.3.2 Global Drone Services Value and Growth Rate of Data Acquisition & Analytics

4.3.3 Global Drone Services Value and Growth Rate of Mapping & Surveying

4.3.4 Global Drone Services Value and Growth Rate of 3D Modeling

4.3.5 Global Drone Services Value and Growth Rate of Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation

4.3.6 Global Drone Services Value and Growth Rate of Inspection & Environmental Monitoring

4.3.7 Global Drone Services Value and Growth Rate of Product Delivery

4.3.8 Global Drone Services Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Drone Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Drone Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Drone Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Drone Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Drone Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Infrastructure (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Drone Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Agriculture (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Drone Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Logistics (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Drone Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Media & Entertainment (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Drone Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Oil & Gas (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Drone Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Utility and Power (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Drone Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Security (2015-2020)

5.3.8 Global Drone Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Search & Rescue (2015-2020)

5.3.9 Global Drone Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Mining (2015-2020)

5.3.10 Global Drone Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Drone Services Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Drone Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Drone Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Drone Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Drone Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Drone Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Drone Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Drone Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Drone Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Drone Services Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Drone Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Drone Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Drone Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Drone Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Drone Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Drone Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Drone Services Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Drone Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Drone Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Drone Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Drone Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Drone Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Drone Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Drone Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Drone Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Drone Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

