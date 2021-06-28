Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services market covered in Chapter 12:
Tipalti
Xero
SAP
PaySimple
Araize
Yat Software
Sage
Brightpearl
Norming Software
Intuit
Micronetics
Acclivity Group
Freshbooks
FinancialForce
Zoho
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Cloud
SaaS
Web Based
Installed
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
SMEs
Large Enterprise
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services
3.3 Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services
3.4 Market Distributors of Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Market, by Type
4.1 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Value and Growth Rate of Cloud
4.3.2 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Value and Growth Rate of SaaS
4.3.3 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Value and Growth Rate of Web Based
4.3.4 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Value and Growth Rate of Installed
4.4 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Consumption and Growth Rate of SMEs (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Large Enterprise (2015-2020)
6 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 North America Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
7.2 North America Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.2.1 North America Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.3 United States Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4 Canada Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5 Mexico Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8 Europe Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
8.2 Europe Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.2.1 Europe Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Europe Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.3 Germany Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4 UK Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.5 France Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 Italy Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7 Spain Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.8 Russia Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9 Asia Pacific Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
9.2 Asia Pacific Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.3 China Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.5 South Korea Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.6 India Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.7 Southeast Asia Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.8 Australia Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10 Middle East and Africa Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Market Analysis by Countries
10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
10.2 Middle East and Africa Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
10.3 Saudi Arabia Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.4 UAE Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.5 Egypt Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.6 Nigeria Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.7 South Africa Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11 South America Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Market Analysis by Countries
11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
11.2 South America Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
11.2.1 South America Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
11.2.2 South America Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
11.3 Brazil Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.4 Argentina Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.5 Columbia Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.6 Chile Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Tipalti
12.1.1 Tipalti Basic Information
12.1.2 Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Product Introduction
12.1.3 Tipalti Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.2 Xero
12.2.1 Xero Basic Information
12.2.2 Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Product Introduction
12.2.3 Xero Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.3 SAP
12.3.1 SAP Basic Information
12.3.2 Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Product Introduction
12.3.3 SAP Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.4 PaySimple
12.4.1 PaySimple Basic Information
12.4.2 Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Product Introduction
12.4.3 PaySimple Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.5 Araize
12.5.1 Araize Basic Information
12.5.2 Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Product Introduction
12.5.3 Araize Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.6 Yat Software
12.6.1 Yat Software Basic Information
12.6.2 Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Product Introduction
12.6.3 Yat Software Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.7 Sage
12.7.1 Sage Basic Information
12.7.2 Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Product Introduction
12.7.3 Sage Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.8 Brightpearl
12.8.1 Brightpearl Basic Information
12.8.2 Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Product Introduction
12.8.3 Brightpearl Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.9 Norming Software
12.9.1 Norming Software Basic Information
12.9.2 Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Product Introduction
12.9.3 Norming Software Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.10 Intuit
12.10.1 Intuit Basic Information
12.10.2 Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Product Introduction
12.10.3 Intuit Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.11 Micronetics
12.11.1 Micronetics Basic Information
12.11.2 Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Product Introduction
12.11.3 Micronetics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.12 Acclivity Group
12.12.1 Acclivity Group Basic Information
12.12.2 Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Product Introduction
12.12.3 Acclivity Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.13 Freshbooks
12.13.1 Freshbooks Basic Information
12.13.2 Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Product Introduction
12.13.3 Freshbooks Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.14 FinancialForce
12.14.1 FinancialForce Basic Information
12.14.2 Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Product Introduction
12.14.3 FinancialForce Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.15 Zoho
12.15.1 Zoho Basic Information
12.15.2 Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Product Introduction
12.15.3 Zoho Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
13 Industry Outlook
13.1 Market Driver Analysis
13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis
13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis
13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
13.3 News of Product Release
14 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Market Forecast
14.1 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)
14.1.1 Cloud Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.1.2 SaaS Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.1.3 Web Based Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.1.4 Installed Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)
14.2.1 SMEs Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2.2 Large Enterprise Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3 Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Region
14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
15 New Project Feasibility Analysis
…continued
