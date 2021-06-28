Digital Signage Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Digital Signage industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Digital Signage market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Digital Signage market covered in Chapter 12:

Omnivex Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

Planar Systems

Sony Corporation

AU Optronics

Microsoft Corporation

Goodview

Daktronics

Samsung Electronics

NEC Display Solutions

StrataCache (Scala)

Panasonic Corporation

Shenzhen Liantronics

ADFLOW Networks

Nanonation

LG Electronics

E ink Holdings

BrightSign LLC

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Digital Signage market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Kiosks

Menu Boards

Billboards

Sign Boards

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Digital Signage market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Hardware

Software

Services

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Digital Signage Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Digital Signage

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Digital Signage industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Digital Signage Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Digital Signage Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Digital Signage Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Digital Signage Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Digital Signage Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Digital Signage Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Digital Signage

3.3 Digital Signage Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Digital Signage

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Digital Signage

3.4 Market Distributors of Digital Signage

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Digital Signage Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Digital Signage Market, by Type

4.1 Global Digital Signage Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Digital Signage Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Digital Signage Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Digital Signage Value and Growth Rate of Kiosks

4.3.2 Global Digital Signage Value and Growth Rate of Menu Boards

4.3.3 Global Digital Signage Value and Growth Rate of Billboards

4.3.4 Global Digital Signage Value and Growth Rate of Sign Boards

4.3.5 Global Digital Signage Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Digital Signage Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Digital Signage Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Digital Signage Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Digital Signage Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Digital Signage Consumption and Growth Rate of Hardware (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Digital Signage Consumption and Growth Rate of Software (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Digital Signage Consumption and Growth Rate of Services (2015-2020)

6 Global Digital Signage Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Digital Signage Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Digital Signage Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Digital Signage Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Digital Signage Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Digital Signage Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Digital Signage Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Digital Signage Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Digital Signage Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Digital Signage Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Digital Signage Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Digital Signage Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

