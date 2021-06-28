Dog Grooming Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Dog Grooming industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Dog Grooming market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Dog Grooming market covered in Chapter 12:

Central Garden & Pet Company

Coastal Pet Products

Spectrum Brands

Hartz

Jarden Consumer Solutions

Wahl Clipper Corporation

andis

PetEdge

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Dog Grooming market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Bathing & Brushing

Hair Removal

Nail Trimming

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Dog Grooming market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Home-Based Application

Commercial Application

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Dog Grooming Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Dog Grooming

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Dog Grooming industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Dog Grooming Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Dog Grooming Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Dog Grooming Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Dog Grooming Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Dog Grooming Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Dog Grooming Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Dog Grooming

3.3 Dog Grooming Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Dog Grooming

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Dog Grooming

3.4 Market Distributors of Dog Grooming

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Dog Grooming Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Dog Grooming Market, by Type

4.1 Global Dog Grooming Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Dog Grooming Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Dog Grooming Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Dog Grooming Value and Growth Rate of Bathing & Brushing

4.3.2 Global Dog Grooming Value and Growth Rate of Hair Removal

4.3.3 Global Dog Grooming Value and Growth Rate of Nail Trimming

4.3.4 Global Dog Grooming Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Dog Grooming Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Dog Grooming Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Dog Grooming Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Dog Grooming Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Dog Grooming Consumption and Growth Rate of Home-Based Application (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Dog Grooming Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Application (2015-2020)

6 Global Dog Grooming Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Dog Grooming Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Dog Grooming Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Dog Grooming Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Dog Grooming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Dog Grooming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Dog Grooming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Dog Grooming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Dog Grooming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Dog Grooming Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Dog Grooming Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Dog Grooming Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Dog Grooming Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Dog Grooming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Dog Grooming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Dog Grooming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Dog Grooming Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Dog Grooming Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Dog Grooming Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Dog Grooming Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Dog Grooming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Dog Grooming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Dog Grooming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Dog Grooming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Dog Grooming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Dog Grooming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

