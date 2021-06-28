Premium Motorcycle Helmet Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Bike safety has become one of the most important concerns for riders in recent times and to ensure safety a helmet comes handy. When motorcycles crash, their riders lack the protection of an enclosed vehicle, so they’re more likely to be injured or killed. A serious head injury is common among fatally injured motorcyclists and so using a helmet is important. Helmets are about 37 percent effective in preventing motorcycle deaths and about 67 percent effective in preventing brain injuries. Therefore helmets are necessary for normal commuters and riders as well.

The Premium Motorcycle Helmet market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Premium Motorcycle Helmet industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Premium Motorcycle Helmet market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Premium Motorcycle Helmet market covered in Chapter 12:

Airoh

Bell helmets

HJC Corp

Arai Helmets

SHOEI

TORC

LS2

Suomy

AGV

Nolan Helmets

Schuberth

Lazer Helmets

Stilo

Shark Helmets

OGK Kabuto

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Premium Motorcycle Helmet market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Full Face

Three Quarter

Modular

Half

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Premium Motorcycle Helmet market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Street

Adventure

Racing

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Premium Motorcycle Helmet Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Premium Motorcycle Helmet

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Premium Motorcycle Helmet industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Premium Motorcycle Helmet Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Premium Motorcycle Helmet Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Premium Motorcycle Helmet

3.3 Premium Motorcycle Helmet Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Premium Motorcycle Helmet

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Premium Motorcycle Helmet

3.4 Market Distributors of Premium Motorcycle Helmet

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Premium Motorcycle Helmet Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market, by Type

4.1 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Value and Growth Rate of Full Face

4.3.2 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Value and Growth Rate of Three Quarter

4.3.3 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Value and Growth Rate of Modular

4.3.4 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Value and Growth Rate of Half

4.4 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Consumption and Growth Rate of Street (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Consumption and Growth Rate of Adventure (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Consumption and Growth Rate of Racing (2015-2020)

6 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Premium Motorcycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Premium Motorcycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Premium Motorcycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Premium Motorcycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Premium Motorcycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Premium Motorcycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Premium Motorcycle Helmet Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Premium Motorcycle Helmet Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Premium Motorcycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Premium Motorcycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Premium Motorcycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Premium Motorcycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Premium Motorcycle Helmet Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Premium Motorcycle Helmet Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Premium Motorcycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Premium Motorcycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Premium Motorcycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Premium Motorcycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Premium Motorcycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Premium Motorcycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

