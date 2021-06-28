Subscriber Data Management Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2021

Subscriber Data Management (SDM) is one of the most critical functions in telecommunication networks. With the arrival of 5G and the evolution to cloud architectures, managing all subscribers’ data and services efficiently has never been so essential to ensure an operator’s business profitability.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Subscriber Data Management industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Subscriber Data Management market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Subscriber Data Management market covered in Chapter 12:

Openwave Mobility, Inc.

Redknee Solutions, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Computaris International Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Procera Networks, Inc.

Ericsson

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Amdocs Inc.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Subscriber Data Management market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Mobile networks

Fixed networks

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Subscriber Data Management market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Mobile

Fixed mobile convergence

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)

Video over IP

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents:

1 Subscriber Data Management Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Subscriber Data Management

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Subscriber Data Management industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Subscriber Data Management Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Subscriber Data Management Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Subscriber Data Management Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Subscriber Data Management Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Subscriber Data Management Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Subscriber Data Management Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Subscriber Data Management

3.3 Subscriber Data Management Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Subscriber Data Management

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Subscriber Data Management

3.4 Market Distributors of Subscriber Data Management

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Subscriber Data Management Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Subscriber Data Management Market, by Type

4.1 Global Subscriber Data Management Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Subscriber Data Management Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Subscriber Data Management Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Subscriber Data Management Value and Growth Rate of Mobile networks

4.3.2 Global Subscriber Data Management Value and Growth Rate of Fixed networks

4.4 Global Subscriber Data Management Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Subscriber Data Management Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Subscriber Data Management Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Subscriber Data Management Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Subscriber Data Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Mobile (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Subscriber Data Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Fixed mobile convergence (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Subscriber Data Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Subscriber Data Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Video over IP (2015-2020)

6 Global Subscriber Data Management Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Subscriber Data Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Subscriber Data Management Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Subscriber Data Management Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Subscriber Data Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Subscriber Data Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Subscriber Data Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Subscriber Data Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Subscriber Data Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Subscriber Data Management Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Subscriber Data Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Subscriber Data Management Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Subscriber Data Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Subscriber Data Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Subscriber Data Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Subscriber Data Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Subscriber Data Management Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Subscriber Data Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Subscriber Data Management Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Subscriber Data Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Subscriber Data Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Subscriber Data Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Subscriber Data Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Subscriber Data Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Subscriber Data Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Subscriber Data Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Subscriber Data Management Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Subscriber Data Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Subscriber Data Management Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Subscriber Data Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Subscriber Data Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Subscriber Data Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Subscriber Data Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Subscriber Data Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Subscriber Data Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Subscriber Data Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Subscriber Data Management Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Subscriber Data Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Subscriber Data Management Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Subscriber Data Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Subscriber Data Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Subscriber Data Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Subscriber Data Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Subscriber Data Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Subscriber Data Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

