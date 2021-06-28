Barge Transportation Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2021

Barge transportation comprises an extensive network, ideal for carrying seaborne cargo to inland destinations and exports alike. Responsible, in part, for the worldwide trade of bulk transport, the industry is of great signifi-cance to the agricultural sector.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Barge Transportation industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Barge Transportation market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Barge Transportation market covered in Chapter 12:

Canal Barge

Danser

PTC Logistics

American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL)

Kirby Corporation

Rhenus

Campbell Transportation

Contargo

Crowley Maritime Corporation

Navios South American Logistics, Inc.

SEACOR Holdings

Heartland Barge

Blessey Marine Services

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Barge Transportation market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Dry Cargo

Liquid Cargo

Gaseous Cargo

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Barge Transportation market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Coal and crude petroleum

Agricultural products

Coke and refined petroleum

Metal ores

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents:

1 Barge Transportation Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Barge Transportation

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Barge Transportation industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Barge Transportation Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Barge Transportation Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Barge Transportation Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Barge Transportation Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Barge Transportation Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Barge Transportation Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Barge Transportation

3.3 Barge Transportation Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Barge Transportation

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Barge Transportation

3.4 Market Distributors of Barge Transportation

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Barge Transportation Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Barge Transportation Market, by Type

4.1 Global Barge Transportation Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Barge Transportation Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Barge Transportation Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Barge Transportation Value and Growth Rate of Dry Cargo

4.3.2 Global Barge Transportation Value and Growth Rate of Liquid Cargo

4.3.3 Global Barge Transportation Value and Growth Rate of Gaseous Cargo

4.4 Global Barge Transportation Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Barge Transportation Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Barge Transportation Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Barge Transportation Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Barge Transportation Consumption and Growth Rate of Coal and crude petroleum (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Barge Transportation Consumption and Growth Rate of Agricultural products (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Barge Transportation Consumption and Growth Rate of Coke and refined petroleum (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Barge Transportation Consumption and Growth Rate of Metal ores (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Barge Transportation Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Barge Transportation Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Barge Transportation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Barge Transportation Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Barge Transportation Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Barge Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Barge Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Barge Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Barge Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Barge Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Barge Transportation Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Barge Transportation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Barge Transportation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Barge Transportation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Barge Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Barge Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Barge Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Barge Transportation Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Barge Transportation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Barge Transportation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Barge Transportation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Barge Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Barge Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Barge Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Barge Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Barge Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Barge Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Barge Transportation Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Barge Transportation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Barge Transportation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Barge Transportation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Barge Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Barge Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Barge Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Barge Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Barge Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Barge Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Barge Transportation Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Barge Transportation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Barge Transportation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Barge Transportation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Barge Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Barge Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Barge Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Barge Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Barge Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

