GCC Geotechnical Engineering Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2021

Geotechnical Engineering General Conditions of Contract for Construction Works. Geotechnical engineering is the branch of civil engineering concerned with the engineering behavior of earth materials. A geotechnical engineer then determines and designs the type of foundations, earthworks, and/or pavement subgrades required for the intended man-made structures to be built.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the GCC Geotechnical Engineering industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The GCC Geotechnical Engineering market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global GCC Geotechnical Engineering market covered in Chapter 12:

Black & Veatch

The Walsh Group

Tetra Tech

Skanska USA

DPR Construction

CH2M HILL

Parsons Corporation

HDR Inc

MWH Global

The Turner Corp

Arcadis

Kiewit Corp

AMEC

The Whiting-Turner Contracting

AECOM

McCarthy Holdings

Bechtel Group

Structure Tone

Jacobs Engineering Group

Tutor Perini

Gilbane Building

CB&I

Parsons Brinckerhoff

Mortenson Construction

JE Dunn Construction Group

Fluor Corp

KBR

Clark Construction Group

PCL Construction Enterprises

Balfour Beatty

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the GCC Geotechnical Engineering market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Underground City Space Engineering

Slope and Excavation Engineering

Ground and Foundation Engineering

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the GCC Geotechnical Engineering market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Municipal Engineering

Hydraulic Engineering

Bridge and Tunnel Engineering

Mining Engineering

Marine Engineering

National Defense Engineering

Building Construction

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents:

1 GCC Geotechnical Engineering Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of GCC Geotechnical Engineering

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the GCC Geotechnical Engineering industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global GCC Geotechnical Engineering Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global GCC Geotechnical Engineering Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global GCC Geotechnical Engineering Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global GCC Geotechnical Engineering Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on GCC Geotechnical Engineering Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of GCC Geotechnical Engineering Analysis

3.2 Major Players of GCC Geotechnical Engineering

3.3 GCC Geotechnical Engineering Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of GCC Geotechnical Engineering

3.3.3 Labor Cost of GCC Geotechnical Engineering

3.4 Market Distributors of GCC Geotechnical Engineering

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of GCC Geotechnical Engineering Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global GCC Geotechnical Engineering Market, by Type

4.1 Global GCC Geotechnical Engineering Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global GCC Geotechnical Engineering Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global GCC Geotechnical Engineering Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global GCC Geotechnical Engineering Value and Growth Rate of Underground City Space Engineering

4.3.2 Global GCC Geotechnical Engineering Value and Growth Rate of Slope and Excavation Engineering

4.3.3 Global GCC Geotechnical Engineering Value and Growth Rate of Ground and Foundation Engineering

4.4 Global GCC Geotechnical Engineering Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 GCC Geotechnical Engineering Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global GCC Geotechnical Engineering Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global GCC Geotechnical Engineering Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global GCC Geotechnical Engineering Consumption and Growth Rate of Municipal Engineering (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global GCC Geotechnical Engineering Consumption and Growth Rate of Hydraulic Engineering (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global GCC Geotechnical Engineering Consumption and Growth Rate of Bridge and Tunnel Engineering (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global GCC Geotechnical Engineering Consumption and Growth Rate of Mining Engineering (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global GCC Geotechnical Engineering Consumption and Growth Rate of Marine Engineering (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global GCC Geotechnical Engineering Consumption and Growth Rate of National Defense Engineering (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global GCC Geotechnical Engineering Consumption and Growth Rate of Building Construction (2015-2020)

5.3.8 Global GCC Geotechnical Engineering Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global GCC Geotechnical Engineering Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global GCC Geotechnical Engineering Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global GCC Geotechnical Engineering Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global GCC Geotechnical Engineering Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America GCC Geotechnical Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe GCC Geotechnical Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific GCC Geotechnical Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa GCC Geotechnical Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America GCC Geotechnical Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America GCC Geotechnical Engineering Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America GCC Geotechnical Engineering Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America GCC Geotechnical Engineering Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America GCC Geotechnical Engineering Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States GCC Geotechnical Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada GCC Geotechnical Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico GCC Geotechnical Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe GCC Geotechnical Engineering Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe GCC Geotechnical Engineering Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe GCC Geotechnical Engineering Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe GCC Geotechnical Engineering Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany GCC Geotechnical Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK GCC Geotechnical Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France GCC Geotechnical Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy GCC Geotechnical Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain GCC Geotechnical Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia GCC Geotechnical Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific GCC Geotechnical Engineering Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific GCC Geotechnical Engineering Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific GCC Geotechnical Engineering Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific GCC Geotechnical Engineering Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China GCC Geotechnical Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan GCC Geotechnical Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea GCC Geotechnical Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India GCC Geotechnical Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia GCC Geotechnical Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia GCC Geotechnical Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

