Taxi and Limousine Services June 2021 Middle East And Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Taxi and Limousine Services industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Taxi and Limousine Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Taxi and Limousine Services market covered in Chapter 12:

Uber

Didi Chuxing Company

Grab Holdings

Gett, Inc.

Lyft

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Taxi and Limousine Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Taxi Services

Limousine Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Taxi and Limousine Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Individual Ride

Carpool/Share Ride

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents :

1 Taxi and Limousine Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Taxi and Limousine Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Taxi and Limousine Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Taxi and Limousine Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Taxi and Limousine Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Taxi and Limousine Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Taxi and Limousine Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Taxi and Limousine Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Taxi and Limousine Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Taxi and Limousine Services

3.3 Taxi and Limousine Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Taxi and Limousine Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Taxi and Limousine Services

3.4 Market Distributors of Taxi and Limousine Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Taxi and Limousine Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Taxi and Limousine Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global Taxi and Limousine Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Taxi and Limousine Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Taxi and Limousine Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Taxi and Limousine Services Value and Growth Rate of Taxi Services

4.3.2 Global Taxi and Limousine Services Value and Growth Rate of Limousine Services

4.4 Global Taxi and Limousine Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Taxi and Limousine Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Taxi and Limousine Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Taxi and Limousine Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Taxi and Limousine Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Individual Ride (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Taxi and Limousine Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Carpool/Share Ride (2015-2020)

6 Global Taxi and Limousine Services Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Taxi and Limousine Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Taxi and Limousine Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Taxi and Limousine Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Taxi and Limousine Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Taxi and Limousine Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Taxi and Limousine Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Taxi and Limousine Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Taxi and Limousine Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Taxi and Limousine Services Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Taxi and Limousine Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Taxi and Limousine Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Taxi and Limousine Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Taxi and Limousine Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Taxi and Limousine Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Taxi and Limousine Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Taxi and Limousine Services Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Taxi and Limousine Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Taxi and Limousine Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Taxi and Limousine Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Taxi and Limousine Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Taxi and Limousine Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Taxi and Limousine Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Taxi and Limousine Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Taxi and Limousine Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Taxi and Limousine Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Taxi and Limousine Services Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Taxi and Limousine Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Taxi and Limousine Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Taxi and Limousine Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Taxi and Limousine Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Taxi and Limousine Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Taxi and Limousine Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Taxi and Limousine Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Taxi and Limousine Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Taxi and Limousine Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Taxi and Limousine Services Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Taxi and Limousine Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Taxi and Limousine Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Taxi and Limousine Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Taxi and Limousine Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Taxi and Limousine Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Taxi and Limousine Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Taxi and Limousine Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Taxi and Limousine Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….contiued

