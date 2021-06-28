Stormwater Management June 2021 Middle East And Africa Market Research Report 2026

Stormwater management is the effort to reduce runoff of rainwater or melted snow into streets, lawns and other sites and the improvement of water quality. Increase in the number and intensity of landslides due to the heavy storm, snow, and rainfall, technological advancements and focus of governments drive the adoption of stormwater management solutions for efficient water management and sustainable infrastructure development.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Stormwater Management industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Stormwater Management market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Stormwater Management market covered in Chapter 12:

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

Contech Engineered Solutions LLC

StromTrap LLC

Hydro International

Forterra Inc.

AquaShield, Inc.

Suntree Technologies Inc.

Ecosol PTY Ltd.

Resource Environmental Solutions, LLC

Old Castle Precast, Inc.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Stormwater Management market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Grassed Swales

Rain Gardens

Pervious Pavement

Green Roofs

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Stormwater Management market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Municipal

Commercial

Industrial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents :

1 Stormwater Management Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Stormwater Management

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Stormwater Management industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Stormwater Management Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Stormwater Management Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Stormwater Management Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Stormwater Management Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Stormwater Management Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Stormwater Management Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Stormwater Management

3.3 Stormwater Management Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Stormwater Management

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Stormwater Management

3.4 Market Distributors of Stormwater Management

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Stormwater Management Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Stormwater Management Market, by Type

4.1 Global Stormwater Management Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Stormwater Management Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Stormwater Management Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Stormwater Management Value and Growth Rate of Grassed Swales

4.3.2 Global Stormwater Management Value and Growth Rate of Rain Gardens

4.3.3 Global Stormwater Management Value and Growth Rate of Pervious Pavement

4.3.4 Global Stormwater Management Value and Growth Rate of Green Roofs

4.4 Global Stormwater Management Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Stormwater Management Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Stormwater Management Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Stormwater Management Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Stormwater Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Municipal (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Stormwater Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Stormwater Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial (2015-2020)

6 Global Stormwater Management Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Stormwater Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Stormwater Management Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Stormwater Management Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Stormwater Management Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Stormwater Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Stormwater Management Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Stormwater Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Stormwater Management Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Stormwater Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Stormwater Management Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Stormwater Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Stormwater Management Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Stormwater Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Stormwater Management Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Stormwater Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Stormwater Management Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Stormwater Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Stormwater Management Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Stormwater Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Stormwater Management Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Stormwater Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Stormwater Management Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Stormwater Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Stormwater Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….contiued

