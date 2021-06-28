Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) market covered in Chapter 12:

K2.com

FileMaker

MatsSoft

ServiceNow

Quick Base

Salesforce.com

Visual LANSA

Mendix

OutSystems

Google Inc.

Bizagi

AgilePoint

WaveMaker

LiveCode

Workflow

Pega

Nintex

Ninox

Appian

KiSSFLOW

Spring Boot

Domino

TrackVia Inc

Kony Inc

Zoho Creator

Microsoft Corporation

Caspio

Zudy

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Cloud

On-premise

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and IT

Government

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Retail and eCommerce

Media and Entertainment

Education

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

