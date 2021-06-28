Predictive Analytics June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2026

Predictive analytics is the branch of the advanced analytics which is used to make predictions about unknown future events. Predictive analytics uses many techniques from data mining, statistics, modeling, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to analyze current data to make predictions about future.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Predictive Analytics industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Predictive Analytics market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Predictive Analytics market covered in Chapter 12:

Megaputer Intelligence

Microsoft

Pegasystems

Statsoft

Gartner

Technologies

Oracle

KDNuggets

SAP

IBM

Microstrategy

Forrester

Angoss Software

BIX Tecnologia

G2 Crowds

Stefanini

HP

Information Builders

FICO

SAS Brazil

Salford Systems

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Predictive Analytics market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Services

Solutions

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Predictive Analytics market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents :

1 Predictive Analytics Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Predictive Analytics

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Predictive Analytics industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Predictive Analytics Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Predictive Analytics Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Predictive Analytics Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Predictive Analytics Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Predictive Analytics Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Predictive Analytics Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Predictive Analytics

3.3 Predictive Analytics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Predictive Analytics

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Predictive Analytics

3.4 Market Distributors of Predictive Analytics

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Predictive Analytics Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Predictive Analytics Market, by Type

4.1 Global Predictive Analytics Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Predictive Analytics Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Predictive Analytics Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Predictive Analytics Value and Growth Rate of Services

4.3.2 Global Predictive Analytics Value and Growth Rate of Solutions

4.4 Global Predictive Analytics Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Predictive Analytics Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Predictive Analytics Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Predictive Analytics Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Predictive Analytics Consumption and Growth Rate of Large Enterprises (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Predictive Analytics Consumption and Growth Rate of SMEs (2015-2020)

6 Global Predictive Analytics Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Predictive Analytics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Predictive Analytics Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Predictive Analytics Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Predictive Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Predictive Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Predictive Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Predictive Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Predictive Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Predictive Analytics Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Predictive Analytics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Predictive Analytics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Predictive Analytics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Predictive Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Predictive Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Predictive Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Predictive Analytics Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Predictive Analytics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Predictive Analytics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Predictive Analytics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Predictive Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Predictive Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Predictive Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Predictive Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Predictive Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Predictive Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Predictive Analytics Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Predictive Analytics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Predictive Analytics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Predictive Analytics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Predictive Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Predictive Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Predictive Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Predictive Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Predictive Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Predictive Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Predictive Analytics Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Predictive Analytics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Predictive Analytics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Predictive Analytics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Predictive Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Predictive Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Predictive Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Predictive Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Predictive Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….contiued

