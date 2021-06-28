Connected Homes June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2026

A connected home is an advance system, which can be accessible from any remote location using mobile devices such as smart phones, tablets and laptops.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Connected Homes industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Connected Homes market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Connected Homes market covered in Chapter 12:

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Nest Labs, Inc.

Amazon

LG

Schneider

Emerson

Crestron Electronics

Johnson Controls

Ingersoll-Rand plc.

ABB

Siemens

Honeywell

Samsung

Legrand

United Technologies

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Connected Homes market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Hardware

Software

Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Connected Homes market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Security & Access

Lightening & Window

Audio-visual & Entertainment

Energy Management & Climate

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents :

1 Connected Homes Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Connected Homes

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Connected Homes industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Connected Homes Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Connected Homes Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Connected Homes Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Connected Homes Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Connected Homes Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Connected Homes Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Connected Homes

3.3 Connected Homes Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Connected Homes

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Connected Homes

3.4 Market Distributors of Connected Homes

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Connected Homes Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Connected Homes Market, by Type

4.1 Global Connected Homes Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Connected Homes Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Connected Homes Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Connected Homes Value and Growth Rate of Hardware

4.3.2 Global Connected Homes Value and Growth Rate of Software

4.3.3 Global Connected Homes Value and Growth Rate of Services

4.4 Global Connected Homes Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Connected Homes Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Connected Homes Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Connected Homes Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Connected Homes Consumption and Growth Rate of Security & Access (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Connected Homes Consumption and Growth Rate of Lightening & Window (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Connected Homes Consumption and Growth Rate of Audio-visual & Entertainment (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Connected Homes Consumption and Growth Rate of Energy Management & Climate (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Connected Homes Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Connected Homes Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Connected Homes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Connected Homes Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Connected Homes Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Connected Homes Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Connected Homes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Connected Homes Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Connected Homes Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Connected Homes Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Connected Homes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Connected Homes Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Connected Homes Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Connected Homes Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Connected Homes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Connected Homes Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Connected Homes Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Connected Homes Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Homes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Connected Homes Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Homes Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Connected Homes Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Connected Homes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Connected Homes Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Connected Homes Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Connected Homes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….contiued

