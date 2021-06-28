Internal Audit Services June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Internal Audit Services industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Internal Audit Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Internal Audit Services market covered in Chapter 12:

PwC

The Institute of Internal Auditors

BDO USA, LLP

RSM

SOAProjects

Deloitte

Ernst & Young

Grant Thornton

USA Technologies, Inc.

KPMG

Protiviti

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Internal Audit Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

External Audit Services

Internal Audit Services

Forensic Audit Services

Public Sector Audit Services

Tax Audit Services

Information System Audit Services

Environmental & Social Audit Services

Compliance Audit Services

Process Audit Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Internal Audit Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Construction

Financial Services

Government

Manufacturing

Media and Telecommunication

Mining and Oil & Gas

IT Services

Other Services

Other Industries

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents :

1 Internal Audit Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Internal Audit Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Internal Audit Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Internal Audit Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Internal Audit Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Internal Audit Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Internal Audit Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Internal Audit Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Internal Audit Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Internal Audit Services

3.3 Internal Audit Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Internal Audit Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Internal Audit Services

3.4 Market Distributors of Internal Audit Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Internal Audit Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Internal Audit Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global Internal Audit Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Internal Audit Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Internal Audit Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Internal Audit Services Value and Growth Rate of External Audit Services

4.3.2 Global Internal Audit Services Value and Growth Rate of Internal Audit Services

4.3.3 Global Internal Audit Services Value and Growth Rate of Forensic Audit Services

4.3.4 Global Internal Audit Services Value and Growth Rate of Public Sector Audit Services

4.3.5 Global Internal Audit Services Value and Growth Rate of Tax Audit Services

4.3.6 Global Internal Audit Services Value and Growth Rate of Information System Audit Services

4.3.7 Global Internal Audit Services Value and Growth Rate of Environmental & Social Audit Services

4.3.8 Global Internal Audit Services Value and Growth Rate of Compliance Audit Services

4.3.9 Global Internal Audit Services Value and Growth Rate of Process Audit Services

4.4 Global Internal Audit Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Internal Audit Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Internal Audit Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Internal Audit Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Internal Audit Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Construction (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Internal Audit Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Financial Services (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Internal Audit Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Government (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Internal Audit Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Internal Audit Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Media and Telecommunication (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Internal Audit Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Mining and Oil & Gas (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Internal Audit Services Consumption and Growth Rate of IT Services (2015-2020)

5.3.8 Global Internal Audit Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Other Services (2015-2020)

5.3.9 Global Internal Audit Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Other Industries (2015-2020)

6 Global Internal Audit Services Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Internal Audit Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Internal Audit Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Internal Audit Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Internal Audit Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Internal Audit Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Internal Audit Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Internal Audit Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Internal Audit Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Internal Audit Services Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Internal Audit Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Internal Audit Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Internal Audit Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Internal Audit Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Internal Audit Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Internal Audit Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Internal Audit Services Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Internal Audit Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Internal Audit Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Internal Audit Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Internal Audit Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Internal Audit Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Internal Audit Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Internal Audit Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Internal Audit Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Internal Audit Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Internal Audit Services Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Internal Audit Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Internal Audit Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Internal Audit Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Internal Audit Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Internal Audit Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Internal Audit Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Internal Audit Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Internal Audit Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Internal Audit Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….contiued

