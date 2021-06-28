Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2027

Cosmetic Chemicals Market is poised to top US$ 30 Bn by 2027, expanding at above 6% CAGR,

Future sales prospects are expected to be significantly affected by the overconsumption of organic cosmetics. As concerns about sustainability grow, consumers are consciously moving away from inorganic cosmetics and favoring natural alternatives. Growth is particularly devastating in the skin care and hair care products sector, with major cosmetic giants striving to offer 100% organic products.

Top Key Players –

Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., LANXESS AG, Lonza Group Limited, and P&G Chemicals, among others.

Key Segments Covered in Market Study

Application

Cosmetic Chemicals for Perfumes & Fragrances

Cosmetic Chemicals for Haircare & Skincare

Color Cosmetic Chemicals

Cosmetic Chemicals for Other Applications

Type

Cosmetic Chemical Emollients, Film Formers & Moisturizers

Cosmetic Chemical Surfactants

Single Use Cosmetic Chemical Additives

Cosmetic Chemical Carriers, Powders & Colorants

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Cosmetic Chemicals industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cosmetic Chemicals Market Report

1. What was the Cosmetic Chemicals Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Cosmetic Chemicals Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cosmetic Chemicals Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

