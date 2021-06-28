Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2027

Cosmetic Chemicals Market is poised to top US$ 30 Bn by 2027, expanding at above 6% CAGR,
Future sales prospects are expected to be significantly affected by the overconsumption of organic cosmetics. As concerns about sustainability grow, consumers are consciously moving away from inorganic cosmetics and favoring natural alternatives. Growth is particularly devastating in the skin care and hair care products sector, with major cosmetic giants striving to offer 100% organic products.
Top Key Players –
Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., LANXESS AG, Lonza Group Limited, and P&G Chemicals, among others.
Key Segments Covered in Market Study
Application
- Cosmetic Chemicals for Perfumes & Fragrances
- Cosmetic Chemicals for Haircare & Skincare
- Color Cosmetic Chemicals
- Cosmetic Chemicals for Other Applications
Type
- Cosmetic Chemical Emollients, Film Formers & Moisturizers
- Cosmetic Chemical Surfactants
- Single Use Cosmetic Chemical Additives
- Cosmetic Chemical Carriers, Powders & Colorants
Scope of the Report
The research study analyzes the global Cosmetic Chemicals industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Cosmetic Chemicals Market Report
1. What was the Cosmetic Chemicals Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Cosmetic Chemicals Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cosmetic Chemicals Market was the market leader in 2020?
5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Cosmetic Chemicals market.
- The market share of the global Cosmetic Chemicals market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Cosmetic Chemicals market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Cosmetic Chemicals market.
