Medical Tourism Market Size, Growth & Global Forecast Report to 2027

Value Market Research has published a report on Medical Tourism Market with the assessment year 2020 to 2027. This report is full of qualitative and quantitative data, which provide comprehensive insights to get a better understanding of the market. This Medical Tourism Market report comprises the market size, share, value, and trends over the forecast period, it also provides an attractive market analysis with potential segments to invest in along with strategic steps taken by the key players. Additionally, the market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, including major countries analysis.
The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the Medical Tourism include Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Asian Heart Institute, Barbados Fertility Center, BB Health Solutions., Fortis Healthcare, Healthbase, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Prince Court Medical Centre, Samitivej, Seoul National University Hospital, UZ Leuven and others . This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.
Market Segmentation
The broad Medical Tourism has been sub-grouped into the Treatment Type, Type, End-User and region. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.
By Treatment Type
- Cosmetic Treatment
- Dental Treatment
- Cardiovascular Treatment
- Orthopaedic Treatment
- Bariatric Surgery
- Fertility Treatment
- Ophthalmic Treatment
- Others
By Type
- Domestic
- International
By End-User
- Diagnostics
- Research Laboratories
- Point of Care Testing
- Others
Regional Analysis
Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for Medical Tourism in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.
Table of Content
- Preface
- Executive Summary
- Medical Tourism – Industry Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Impact Analysis Of Covid-19 Outbreak
- Global Medical Tourism Analysis By Treatment Type
- Global Medical Tourism Analysis By Type
- Global Medical Tourism Analysis By End-User
- Global Medical Tourism Analysis By Geography
- Competitive Landscape Of The Medical Tourism Companies
- Company Profiles Of Medical Tourism Industry
