AI In Fintech Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027

The Global AI In Fintech market was estimated at USD 7.91 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 26.67 billion by 2027. The market is also expected to witness a CAGR of 23% over the forecast period (2021 – 2027).

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a paradigm-shifting technology that is seamlessly transforming the financial sector. Various applications of AI in the fintech sector include accurate decision-making, automated customer support, claims management, insurance management, fraud detection, virtual financial assistance, predictive analytics, and more. For their clients, banks and other financial institutions provide real-time access to accounts, personalized financial recommendations, savings management, micro-investments, expense tracking, budgets, and more. A key benefit of AI in Fintech is that it improves the financial services experience. Fintech’s AI meets customer needs in real-time.

Market Segments

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By Application Area:

Virtual Assistant (Chatbots)

Business Analytics and Reporting

Customer Behavioral Analytics

Others (includes market research, advertising, and marketing campaign)

Key Players

The major AI in Fintech vendors is Microsoft (Washington, US), Google (California, US), Salesforce.com (California, US), IBM (New York, US), Intel (California, US), Amazon Web Services (Washington, US), Inbenta Technologies (California, US), IPsoft (New York, US), Nuance Communications (Massachusetts, US), and ComplyAdvantage.com (New York, US).

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global AI In Fintech industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by AI In Fintech Market Report

1. What was the AI In Fintech Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the AI In Fintech Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the AI In Fintech Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global AI In Fintech market.

The market share of the global AI In Fintech market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global AI In Fintech market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global AI In Fintech market.

