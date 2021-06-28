Baby Personal Care Market Revenue, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

Market Size – USD 5.46 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for Baby Product in the E-Commerce segment.

The Global Baby Personal Care Market is forecast to reach USD 9.31 billion by 2027. The Baby Personal Care market is rising rapidly in the global market due to increase in women empowerment and rise in economic development and proliferation of awareness in baby care & nutrition. Improvement in medical science has also reduced the rate of child death, mostly in the developing countries, which is also helping to heighten the overall baby products market growth significantly.

As the fertility rate and the birth rate increases coupled with a higher disposable income especially in the middle class families with rapid migration and urbanization, developing countries are becoming some of the most vital regions for this market packing in some of the impressive statistics of the number of children. While the developed countries can withhold a higher investment per capita in the premium products segment, the developing countries still shine with the higher count of baby care product sales.

Cosmetics & Toiletries segment is expected to witness the highest market demand throughout the forecast period owing to an increase in demand for disposable diapers. E-Commerce currently is prone to have the highest market growth in the end sales segment due to the proliferation of the trend of shopping online globally.

Babies are way more sensitive than grownups. Babies require highly nourishing, unprecedented, and wholesome products for their delicate body to be endured with or taken care of. Manufacturers who spend a handful amount in their research and development in order which ensures that their products to be highly promising enough for baby use gets highly in demand.

The COVID-19 impact:

As the COVID-19 crisis grows, manufacturers are quickly changing their practice and purchasing priorities to meet the required demand of a pandemic. Over a couple of months, this crisis has had a direct impact on the baby care products development as the manufacturing units have been disrupted. Also, the disturbances in the regular supply chain have caused the companies to create new supply chains that are more expensive and takes a lot more time to satisfy the need for catalysts in different areas of the industry, seeing an unprecedented degree of activity associated with baby care products delivery. Soon, as the supply chains are getting back its previous track, the manufacturers might increase the product pricing as the suppliers would charge more than the early times.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Amongst the end sales segment in baby product market, Hypermarkets segment is likely to continue being the dominator of the market with almost 26.8% of market possession by 2027 and would grow with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Hypermarkets are the large shopping complexes having all the modern features like car parking, food courts apart from shopping in it. Hypermarkets are the hybrid form of supermarket and department stores.

E-Commerce segment in the last few years has gained a lot of consumer base due to the proliferation of internet user and online shoppers. The sub-segment will achieve the highest growth rate of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Newborn babies are newly born babies with up to 4 months of age. The newborn baby segment mostly requires the cosmetics & toiletries and Baby foods segments. The newborn babies segment will have a market share of 26.8% by the year 2027 and grow with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Baby Home Décor segment has all the baby furniture and playful baby room decorating products. This segment will be expected to get a market share of 6.5% by 2026.

APAC owing to its massive rise in E-commerce consumers for baby product in China, Japan, and India, and increase in Hypermarkets in India, is expected to grow highest in the baby product market with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

In March 2019, Motherland launched a baby products store in Hyderabad, India. The store will have all the high-end baby products to cater to the needs of the modern parents for their babies.

Key participants include Procter & Gamble Company, Abbott Nutrition, Marks & Spencer, Nestlé, Dabur, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, L’Oréal, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Carter’s. among others.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the baby personal care market on the basis of type, crop type, form, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Safety & Entertainment Accessories

Primary Care Medicines

Stationery Kits

Baby Home Décor

Others

Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Newborn

Infant

Toddler

Product Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Department Stores

Wholesale Shops

Retailers

Medical Stores

E-Commerce

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America US

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



The global Baby Personal Care market report answers some important questions for you:

What will be the market potential as well as the concentration of the global Baby Personal Care segment for the forecast period?

What will be the avenues for access to the global Baby Personal Care market for the newly added range?

How are business owners planning to meet the production demand and sales requirements to gain a competitive edge over others?

Which demographic regions will witness a greater demand during the estimated period?

What will be the composition of the target market? What are the gaps? Where do most new opportunities lie?

What will be the consumers’ attitude towards the business during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027?

The research report by Reports and Data analyzes and forecasts the Baby Personal Care Market at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of volume and price for the forecast period. The report also sheds light on the various opportunities within the market.

