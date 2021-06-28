Bioinsecticides Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027

The Global Bioinsecticides Market was valued at USD 1,457.8 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 2,820.1 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Biopesticides are pesticides made from natural materials to control or kill insects. These biopesticides are composed of animals, plants, bacteria, or minerals found in nature. Biopesticides are organic agents that control crop-eating insects. The growth of the biopesticides market is expected to be driven by high demand owing to factors such as increasing acceptance of organically grown crops, gradual phase-out of key active ingredients, and government policies favoring the implementation of biopesticides.

Market Segments

By Type

Bioinsecticide

Biofungicides

Bionematicides

Bioherbicides

Others

By Source

Microbials

Biochemical

Beneficial insects

By Mode of Application

Foliar spray

Soil treatment

Seed treatment

Key Players

The key market participants operating in the global bio-insecticides market identified across the value chain include Syngenta Global, Bayer AG, Dow DuPont, BASF SE, Monsanto, ADAMA India Private Limited, FMC Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical, Nufarm, Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co., Ltd., Nanjing Red Sun Co Ltd, Oxon Italia S.p.A., Nissan Chemical Corporation among the other bio-insecticides manufacturers.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Bioinsecticides industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Bioinsecticides Market Report

1. What was the Bioinsecticides Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Bioinsecticides Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Bioinsecticides Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Bioinsecticides market.

The market share of the global Bioinsecticides market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Bioinsecticides market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Bioinsecticides market.

