COVID-19 Impact on Smart Railway Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Smart Railway Market is valued at USD 155.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 36.58 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period (2021-2027). Global trends such as digitization, connectivity, sustainability, energy savings and IoT integration have led to the emergence of smart rail systems. The global population is expected to reach 9.8 billion by 2050, of which 75% will live in cities. Hence, it has become essential for public institutions to ensure that the transport sector is aligned to meet the growing connectivity requirements.

By System

Passenger Information System

Rail & Freight Operations Management System

Smart Safety & Security Monitoring System

Rail communication & Networking System

Smart Ticketing System

Rail Analytics System

Others

By Offering Type

Solutions

Components & Devices

Services

Key Players

Alstom

BOMBARDIER INC.

ABB Ltd

Siemens AG

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Aitek S.P.A.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Smart Railway Market.

The market share of the global Smart Railway Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Smart Railway Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Smart Railway Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Smart Railway industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Smart Railway Market Report

What was the Smart Railway Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Smart Railway Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Smart Railway Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

