Elastomeric Membrane Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

Elastomeric Membrane Market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 57.2 Billion by 2027 while registering this growth at a rate of 6% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2027.

Elastomer membrane is a waterproof roofing material that can withstand high temperatures and ensure the excellent durability of the roofing material. Highly recommended in areas where extreme climatic conditions prevail. The life of the elastomeric membrane is about 25 to 30 years. Properties such as durability and moisture resistance make elastic membranes an ideal choice for roofs. These membranes are used for large flat and low slope roofs and require minimal maintenance. It is evident in cold climates due to its excellent elastic properties. Elastomer membranes are slightly more expensive than conventional roofing materials. However, the long shelf life of these membranes justifies the price. The commercial industry sees widespread use of elastomeric membranes as end users place more emphasis on the durability of their products. Elastic membranes are used in roofs, walls, underground construction areas, and in wet areas.

Market Segments

By Type:

Sheet

Liquid Applied

By Application:

Roofs & Walls

Underground Construction

Wet Areas

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Non-residential Construction

Residential Construction

Key Players

Key manufacturers operating in the global elastomeric membrane market include Soprema Inc, BASF SE, Saint-Gobain S.A, KEMPER SYSTEM, Johns Manville, Sika AG, Carlisle Companies Inc, Firestone Building Products, and KARNAK.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Elastomeric Membrane industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Elastomeric Membrane Market Report

1. What was the Elastomeric Membrane Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Elastomeric Membrane Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Elastomeric Membrane Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Elastomeric Membrane market.

The market share of the global Elastomeric Membrane market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Elastomeric Membrane market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Elastomeric Membrane market.

