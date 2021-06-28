AI In IoT Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the IoT market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Internet of Things artificial intelligence is a combination of connecting devices to the Internet and other connected devices, analyzing big data, and providing each device with the required amount of data. As IoT uses AI, data analytics and analytics challenges are being addressed as AI performs better. Additionally, the need to process vast amounts of real-time data generated by IoT appliances is expected to create new opportunities for artificial intelligence in the IoT market.

Market Segments

Based on Components

Platforms

Software Solutions

Services

Based on Technologies

ML and Deep Learning

NLP

Based on Verticals

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Mobility

BFSI

Government and Defense

Retail

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecom

Key Players

The major vendors in the global AI in IoT market include Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), PTC (US), GE (US), Salesforce (US), Hitachi (Japan), Uptake (US), SAS (US), Auto plant Systems Pvt Ltd. (India), Kairos (US), Softweb Solutions (US), Arundo (US), C3 IoT (US), Anagog (Israel), Imagimob (Sweden), and Thingstel (India).

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global AI In IoT industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by AI In IoT Market Report

1. What was the AI In IoT Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the AI In IoT Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the AI In IoT Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global AI In IoT market.

The market share of the global AI In IoT market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global AI In IoT market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global AI In IoT market.

