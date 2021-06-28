Cardiac Marker Testing Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

The Global Cardiac Marker Testing Market is projected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2027 from USD 3.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8%.

Cardiac markers include various forms of enzymes, hormones, and proteins such as cardiac troponin, creatine kinase (CK), ischemia-modified albumin (IMA), and myoglobin. Measurement of these biomarkers helps diagnose various cardiac syndromes, such as acute coronary syndrome, cardiac ischemia, and blockage of blood flow to the heart. In hemolytic anemia, creatine kinase, stroke, pancreatitis, ischemic cardiomyopathy, and many other diseases, lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) is a nonspecific marker for myocardial/infarction and its concentrations may be elevated. Cardiac markers are used to treat and stratify the risk of patients with chest pain and presumptive coronary acute syndrome (ACS). Usually, doctors do several tests for heart markers over several hours to track elevated blood levels and to understand the severity of the heart attack. Cardiac marker testing is gaining momentum worldwide because it provides greater specificity and can identify troponin-like conditions at an early stage of presentation.

Market Segments

By Biomarker Type

Troponin I and T

CK-MB

Bnp or Nt-Probnp

Myoglobin

Hscrp

Other Biomarkers

By Disease

Myocardial Infarction

Congestive Heart Failure

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Atherosclerosis

Ischemia

Key Players

Roche Diagnostics Ltd. (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), bioMérieux SA (France), LSI Medience Corporation (Japan), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US), Randox laboratories Ltd. (UK), Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co., Ltd (China), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), and Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Cardiac Marker Testing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cardiac Marker Testing Market Report

1. What was the Cardiac Marker Testing Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Cardiac Marker Testing Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cardiac Marker Testing Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Cardiac Marker Testing market.

The market share of the global Cardiac Marker Testing market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Cardiac Marker Testing market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Cardiac Marker Testing market.

