Europe Passion Fruit Concentrate Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2021 – 2027 |Britvic plc, Ceres Fruit Juices Pty Ltd,, CO-RO A/S (Sunquick Concentrate), Dafruta, Ingredion Incorporated, Kiril Mischeff Group Ltd, Passi AG, etc.

Company Profiles

Britvic plc

Ceres Fruit Juices Pty Ltd,

CO-RO A/S (Sunquick Concentrate)

Dafruta

Ingredion Incorporated

Kiril Mischeff Group Ltd

Passi AG

Planters Treasure Enterprises Private Limited

Quicornac S.A.

The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley

Passion fruit is a tropical nutritious fruit that grows in warm climates. It is majorly cultivated in South America, Africa, and other regions. Passion fruit concentrate is processed from ripe passion fruit to retain the characteristic flavor and color of the whole fruit. Passion fruit concentrate is an affordable alternative to fresh passion fruits. Passion fruit concentrates have more shelf life and are convenient for consumers who do not have access to fresh passion fruits.

Passion Fruit Concentrate Market – By Source

Organic

Conventional

Passion Fruit Concentrate Market – By End Use

Infant Food

Beverages

Bakery and Snacks

Ice Cream and Yogurt

Others

Passion fruit concentrate offer nutrients that reduce inflammation and promote healthy skin. Moreover, it is affordable than packaged passion fruit juice and doesn’t spoil easily. As passion fruit concentrate is rich in antioxidants, which helps mop up harmful free radicals from the human body, it is gaining momentum among health conscious consumers. Additionally, growing urbanization, changing lifestyles, hectic schedules, busy and fast life as well as rising disposable income are fueling the demand for convenience foods. Passion fruit concentrate is convenient and easy to consume as it does not require laborious peeling and cutting, thereby saving the time of consumers.

