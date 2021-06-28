Europe Pea Protein Market 2021 Current Trends with Most Demanding Players A&B Ingredients, Axiom Foods, Inc., Burcon Nutrascience Corporation, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Gemef Industries, Glanbia Nutritionals, Puris, etc.

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on “ Europe Pea Protein Market” Analysis, Europe Pea Protein market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the Europe Pea Protein industry. With the classified Europe Pea Protein market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.

Company Profiles

A&B Ingredients

Axiom Foods, Inc.

Burcon Nutrascience Corporation

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

Gemef Industries

Glanbia Nutritionals

Puris

Roquette Frères

The Green Labs LLC

Yantai Shuangta Food Co., Ltd.

Pea protein is obtained from green and yellow split peas and is mostly used to make protein powder. It often serves as a base in packaged foods like veggie burgers, vegan mayo, and even replaces dairy in some ice creams and milk. Pea protein is an excellent source of iron. It is added in food products such as smoothies and shakes to increase the protein content and is also a great fit for almost any diet since it’s naturally vegan and hypoallergenic.

Pea protein contains nine essential amino acids that the human body cannot produce. The pea protein market is growing at a significant rate owing to factors such as enhanced health consciousness, multiple health benefits, and increased demand for meat protein alternatives. Additionally, factors such as the trend of healthy living using pea protein in various products, consistent increase in food & beverages industries, raised demand for organic-based foods, and innovations in protein-based products, have supplemented the global pea protein market growth.

Pea Protein Market, by Type

Pea Protein Isolates

Pea Protein Concentrates

Textured Pea Protein

Pea Protein Market, by Form

Dry

Liquid

Pea Protein Market, by Application

Dietary Supplements

Bakery and Confectionery Goods

Meat Alternatives

Beverages

Others

